Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 13, 2024

10 Types of College Students



They are the ones wearing tight t-shirts showing off their biceps and holding a shaker in one hand. They never leave the chance to show off their "16 ka dola”

Gym Freak 

Image Source: IMDb

For them, college is a place to showcase their fashion sense. They are up to date with all the latest fashion trends

Fashionista

Image Source: IMDb

They thought college would be like in movies, enjoyment, making friends, roaming and bunking classes, but when it becomes real their expectation crashes down

Disappointed one

Image Source: IMDb

For them, college is the same thing as school. Their rule is simple: come to college, attend class, make notes and go home and if they get some time they will make some friends

Studious one

Image Source: IMDb

They attend college without having breakfast, wearing whatever they get and like to eat their friend's lunch. But they learn to enjoy their since they shift to a new city

Image Source: IMDb

Migrates

They are the ones whose phones will be the first priority. Every time you see them, you will find them scrolling

Phone addicts

Image Source: Pexels

They are the enthusiastic ones, participating in every college activity, and are in the rest of OC or part of the college societies. They are famous and inspire others

Passion driven

Image Source: IMDb

They are the ones whom you will see once in a blue moon. Everyone looks back to when they attended the attendance call to find out who this is

Once in a blue moon

Image Source: Pexels

The Social Butterfly

Image Source: IMDb

Known for their large circle of friends and involvement in various social activities and events

Taking a more relaxed approach to college life, this student enjoys the experience without stressing too much about grades or extracurriculars

The Laid-back One

Image Source: Pexels

