Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 13, 2024
10 Types of College Students
They are the ones wearing tight t-shirts showing off their biceps and holding a shaker in one hand. They never leave the chance to show off their "16 ka dola”
Gym Freak
Image Source: IMDb
For them, college is a place to showcase their fashion sense. They are up to date with all the latest fashion trends
Fashionista
Image Source: IMDb
They thought college would be like in movies, enjoyment, making friends, roaming and bunking classes, but when it becomes real their expectation crashes down
Disappointed one
Image Source: IMDb
For them, college is the same thing as school. Their rule is simple: come to college, attend class, make notes and go home and if they get some time they will make some friends
Studious one
Image Source: IMDb
They attend college without having breakfast, wearing whatever they get and like to eat their friend's lunch. But they learn to enjoy their since they shift to a new city
Image Source: IMDb
Migrates
They are the ones whose phones will be the first priority. Every time you see them, you will find them scrolling
Phone addicts
Image Source: Pexels
They are the enthusiastic ones, participating in every college activity, and are in the rest of OC or part of the college societies. They are famous and inspire others
Passion driven
Image Source: IMDb
They are the ones whom you will see once in a blue moon. Everyone looks back to when they attended the attendance call to find out who this is
Once in a blue moon
Image Source: Pexels
The Social Butterfly
Image Source: IMDb
Known for their large circle of friends and involvement in various social activities and events
Taking a more relaxed approach to college life, this student enjoys the experience without stressing too much about grades or extracurriculars
The Laid-back One
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.