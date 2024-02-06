Heading 3
Jiya Surana
FEBRUARY 06, 2024
10 Types of dhokla to try
Khaman dhokla is prepared from a fermented batter of besan and a blend of spices. The tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies add a final touch of flavor
Khaman Dhokla
Instant and versatile version made from semolina, sooji, or rava batter
Rava Dhokla
Made with fermented chana dal or split chickpeas, yogurt, and sugar, it has rich protein content and a unique, tangy flavor
Chana Dal Dhokla
Made with fermented rice, semolina, yogurt, and sugar, it can be customized with various toppings and chutneys
Rice Dhokla
Made with a batter of pigeon pea or toor dal and yogurt, enriched with vibrant spinach puree
Palak Dhokla
Traditional gram flour and yogurt dhokla infused with green chilies and generously topped with grated cheese
Chilli Cheese Dhokla
Moong Dal Dhokla
Made from soaked and ground moong dal or split green gram blended with spices and herbs
Combining the goodness of oats, semolina, and yogurt, this version offers a wholesome and gluten-free alternative
Oats Dhokla
Dhokla Sandwich is a delightful fusion snack that layers traditional Dhokla with a spicy chutney filling
Dhokla Sandwich
Tiranga dhokla consists of three layers, each representing the colors of the Indian flag
Tiranga Dhokla
