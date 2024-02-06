Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

10 Types of dhokla to try 

Khaman dhokla is prepared from a fermented batter of besan and a blend of spices. The tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies add a final touch of flavor

Khaman Dhokla

Image: Shutterstock

Instant and versatile version made from semolina, sooji, or rava batter

Rava Dhokla 

Image: Shutterstock

Made with fermented chana dal or split chickpeas, yogurt, and sugar, it has rich protein content and a unique, tangy flavor

Chana Dal Dhokla

Image: Shutterstock

Made with fermented rice, semolina, yogurt, and sugar, it can be customized with various toppings and chutneys

Rice Dhokla 

Image: Shutterstock

Made with a batter of pigeon pea or toor dal and yogurt, enriched with vibrant spinach puree

Palak Dhokla

Image: Shutterstock

Traditional gram flour and yogurt dhokla infused with green chilies and generously topped with grated cheese

Chilli Cheese Dhokla

Image: Shutterstock

Moong Dal Dhokla

Image: Shutterstock

Made from soaked and ground moong dal or split green gram blended with spices and herbs

Combining the goodness of oats, semolina, and yogurt, this version offers a wholesome and gluten-free alternative

Oats Dhokla 

Image: Shutterstock

Dhokla Sandwich is a delightful fusion snack that layers traditional Dhokla with a spicy chutney filling

Dhokla Sandwich 

Image: Shutterstock

Tiranga dhokla consists of three layers, each representing the colors of the Indian flag

Tiranga Dhokla 

Image: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here