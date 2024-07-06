Heading 3
10 Types Of Dosa in Bengaluru
Benne Dose simply means 'Butter Dose'. The butter makes the dose so soft that it melts in your mouth in matter of seconds
BENNE MASALE DOSA
Sagu is a typical Karnataka style mixed vegetable curry made with coconut paste and spices. A generous serving of this sagu is smeared inside this dose
SAGU MASALA DOSA
A delicate rice crepe, has a rich history and origin rooted in the coastal city of Mangalore, located in Karnataka
NEER DOSA
A popular tiffin item, smaller in size, soft and spongy, and can be paired with sambhar, chutney, podi or stew
SET DOSA
Light and fluffy plain dosa served with chutney and butter, simply one of the best breakfasts of Bengaluru
KHAALI DOSA
A unique dose that has a stuffing of rice/bath pulao instead of potato!
BAATH MASALA DOSA
Prepared using rice and sago pearls. If you're looking for a no-dal, no avalakki, no-curd, no-rava dosa, this is it!
SABBAKKI DOSA
The ultimate, crispy dosa made from semolina batter
RAVA DOSA
Dosa sprinkled with a spicy powder made from lentils and spices
PODI DOSA
Dosa mixed with finely chopped onions for added flavor
ONION DOSA
