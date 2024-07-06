Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

july 06, 2024

10 Types Of Dosa in Bengaluru 

Benne Dose simply means 'Butter Dose'. The butter makes the dose so soft that it melts in your mouth in matter of seconds

BENNE MASALE DOSA 

Image Source: Freepik

Sagu is a typical Karnataka style mixed vegetable curry made with coconut paste and spices. A generous serving of this sagu is smeared inside this dose

SAGU MASALA DOSA

Image Source: Freepik

A delicate rice crepe, has a rich history and origin rooted in the coastal city of Mangalore, located in Karnataka

NEER DOSA 

Image Source: Freepik

A popular tiffin item, smaller in size, soft and spongy, and can be paired with sambhar, chutney, podi or stew

SET DOSA 

Image Source: Freepik

Light and fluffy plain dosa served with chutney and butter, simply one of the best breakfasts of Bengaluru

KHAALI DOSA 

Image Source: Freepik

A unique dose that has a stuffing of rice/bath pulao instead of potato!

Image Source: Freepik

BAATH MASALA DOSA 

Prepared using rice and sago pearls. If you're looking for a no-dal, no avalakki, no-curd, no-rava dosa, this is it!

SABBAKKI DOSA 

Image Source: Freepik

The ultimate, crispy dosa made from semolina batter 

RAVA DOSA 

Image Source: Freepik

Dosa sprinkled with a spicy powder made from lentils and spices

PODI DOSA

Image Source: Freepik

Dosa mixed with finely chopped onions for added flavor

ONION DOSA

Image Source: Freepik

