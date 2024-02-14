Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
10 types of fish to try in Goa
Revered in Goan cuisine, pomfret, known as 'Paplet' in Konkani, is a staple in many Goan dishes, often prepared with rich spices and coconut milk
Paplet (Pomfret)
Known locally also as 'Vision', this is a favourite for Goan curries and fry recipes
Ison (Kingfish)
Bangdo Recheado' is a beloved preparation; the fish is slit and stuffed with a fiery red masala, then shallow fried
Bangdo (Indian Mackerel)
Known for its firm texture and subtly rich flavour, which holds up well to strong spices, it is popularly fried with a coating of spicy Goan masala
Hado Bangdo (Horse Mackerel)
Used in a variety of Goan dishes, it's an example of how diverse seafood, including unconventional choices like shark, are embraced in Goan cuisine
Shark (Mori)
Commonly incorporated into spicy Goan curries, where its subtle flavour is enhanced by bold spices
Sangot (Catfish)
Typically fried until crisp or simmered in traditional Goan curries, balancing their oiliness with spices
Tarsulo / Tarlo (Round Bellied Sardines)
Highly prized for its soft, oily flesh and commonly prepared in curries or fried, often seasoned with a variety of local spices
Peddi (Hilsa Ilisha)
Noted for its firm texture and strong, distinct flavour and often grilled or cooked in spicy Goan curries, complementing its robust taste
Koncar (Long Fin Cavalla)
Ideal for grilling, which highlights its natural flavours, or cooked in a tangy Goan curry, adding depth to its rich taste
Indian Salmon
