Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

10 types of fish to try in Goa

Revered in Goan cuisine, pomfret, known as 'Paplet' in Konkani, is a staple in many Goan dishes, often prepared with rich spices and coconut milk

Paplet (Pomfret)

Image:  shutterstock 

Known locally also as 'Vision', this is a favourite for Goan curries and fry recipes

Ison (Kingfish)

Image:  shutterstock 

Bangdo Recheado' is a beloved preparation; the fish is slit and stuffed with a fiery red masala, then shallow fried

Bangdo (Indian Mackerel)

Image:  shutterstock 

Known for its firm texture and subtly rich flavour, which holds up well to strong spices, it is popularly fried with a coating of spicy Goan masala

Hado Bangdo (Horse Mackerel)

Image:  shutterstock 

Used in a variety of Goan dishes, it's an example of how diverse seafood, including unconventional choices like shark, are embraced in Goan cuisine

Shark (Mori)

Image:  shutterstock 

Commonly incorporated into spicy Goan curries, where its subtle flavour is enhanced by bold spices

Sangot (Catfish)

Image:  shutterstock 

Typically fried until crisp or simmered in traditional Goan curries, balancing their oiliness with spices

Tarsulo / Tarlo (Round Bellied Sardines)

Image:  shutterstock 

Highly prized for its soft, oily flesh and commonly prepared in curries or fried, often seasoned with a variety of local spices

Peddi (Hilsa Ilisha)

Image:  shutterstock 

Noted for its firm texture and strong, distinct flavour and often grilled or cooked in spicy Goan curries, complementing its robust taste

Koncar (Long Fin Cavalla)

Image:  shutterstock 

Ideal for grilling, which highlights its natural flavours, or cooked in a tangy Goan curry, adding depth to its rich taste

Indian Salmon

Image:  shutterstock 

