Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 02, 2024
10 Types of Hand Embroidery Stitches
This stitch like sewing a line can be done by weaving the needle and continue sewing in one motion or pushing the needle to the back, then poking it out from a short distance
Running Stitch
Image Source: Freepik
Perfect for solid lines, start by making one stitch forward, then underneath, spacing the needle out the length and bringing it back down via the end of the previous stitch
Backstitch
Image Source: Freepik
Similar to backstitch but giving a braided look this stitch is done by one straight stitch bringing the needle up through the center of the stitch and stitching forward
Split Stitch
Image Source: Freepik
Good for curvy lines, make one straightforward stitch and bring the needle underneath the fabric
Stem Stitch
Image Source: Freepik
Perfect for smooth filling, start by drawing the shape you want, then stitch from one end to another and repeat it to fill the shape
Image Source: Freepik
Satin Stitch
Make these decorative raised dots by bringing the needle through the fabric, wrapping the floss around twice, and pulling it through next to where it came from
French Knots
Image Source: Freepik
This complicated stitch can be done by bringing the needle up, inserting it back down from where it came from to make a loop, and then bringing it up through the loop to tie it
Chain stitch
Image Source: Freepik
This variation of the chain stitch is done by making a little petal shape by stitching over the loop
Lazy daisy stitch
Image Source: Freepik
Feather stitch
Image Source: Freepik
This other chain stitch variation begins with a straight stitch and then bring the needle up through the fabric
This stitch method is perfect for filling areas. It done by making straight stitches randomly until areas are filled
Image Source: Freepik
Seed stitch
