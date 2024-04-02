Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 02, 2024

10 Types of Hand Embroidery Stitches

This stitch like sewing a line can be done by weaving the needle and continue sewing in one motion or pushing the needle to the back, then poking it out from a short distance

Running Stitch

Image Source: Freepik

Perfect for solid lines, start by making one stitch forward, then underneath, spacing the needle out the length and bringing it back down via the end of the previous stitch 

Backstitch

Image Source: Freepik

Similar to backstitch but giving a braided look this stitch is done by one straight stitch bringing the needle up through the center of the stitch and stitching forward

Split Stitch

Image Source: Freepik

Good for curvy lines, make one straightforward stitch and bring the needle underneath the fabric 

Stem Stitch

Image Source: Freepik

Perfect for smooth filling, start by drawing the shape you want, then stitch from one end to another and repeat it to fill the shape

Image Source: Freepik

Satin Stitch

Make these decorative raised dots by bringing the needle through the fabric, wrapping the floss around twice, and pulling it through next to where it came from

French Knots

Image Source: Freepik

This complicated stitch can be done by bringing the needle up, inserting it back down from where it came from to make a loop, and then bringing it up through the loop to tie it

Chain stitch

Image Source: Freepik

This variation of the chain stitch is done by making a little petal shape by stitching over the loop

Lazy daisy stitch

Image Source: Freepik

Feather stitch

Image Source: Freepik

This other chain stitch variation begins with a straight stitch and then bring the needle up through the fabric

This stitch method is perfect for filling areas. It done by making straight stitches randomly until areas are filled

Image Source: Freepik

Seed stitch

