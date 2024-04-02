Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 02, 2024

10 Types of Indian Pickles To Try

Be it khichdi, aloo ka paratha or Dal chawal, mango pickle goes with literally everything 

Mango Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Sweet and Tangy; this pickle has been a part of everybody’s childhood memories

Lemon Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Bitter amla when coated with spicy and tangy spices, makes up for a tasty item; this is a tasty way to devour this bitter but healthy fruit 

Gooseberry Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Indians love their spice and what better to spice your dish up than Mirch Ka Achaar

Chili Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Along with India, this pickle is also famous in Korea, and they often use it as a side dish to eat with ramen and tteokbokki

Radish Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Carrots are a healthy vegetable and spiced up slices of it offer delectable taste as well as nutrition

Image Source: Pexels

Carrot Pickle

Garlics dipped in spiced up oil are a must try! They make you experience a burst of flavors

Garlic Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Tangy, sweet, and bitter; this pickle is also known as Allam Pachadi and is very famous in Andhra Pradesh

Ginger Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

These pickles are a favorite in winters! It has a crunchy and tangy taste to it

Turnip Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Image Source: Pexels

India loves pickles and these pickle varieties are a part of Indian cuisine since time immemorial 

