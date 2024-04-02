Heading 3
10 Types of Indian Pickles To Try
Be it khichdi, aloo ka paratha or Dal chawal, mango pickle goes with literally everything
Mango Pickle
Sweet and Tangy; this pickle has been a part of everybody’s childhood memories
Lemon Pickle
Bitter amla when coated with spicy and tangy spices, makes up for a tasty item; this is a tasty way to devour this bitter but healthy fruit
Gooseberry Pickle
Indians love their spice and what better to spice your dish up than Mirch Ka Achaar
Chili Pickle
Along with India, this pickle is also famous in Korea, and they often use it as a side dish to eat with ramen and tteokbokki
Radish Pickle
Carrots are a healthy vegetable and spiced up slices of it offer delectable taste as well as nutrition
Carrot Pickle
Garlics dipped in spiced up oil are a must try! They make you experience a burst of flavors
Garlic Pickle
Tangy, sweet, and bitter; this pickle is also known as Allam Pachadi and is very famous in Andhra Pradesh
Ginger Pickle
These pickles are a favorite in winters! It has a crunchy and tangy taste to it
Turnip Pickle
India loves pickles and these pickle varieties are a part of Indian cuisine since time immemorial
