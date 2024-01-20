Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 20, 2024
10 types of Maggi to try
The all-time favorite with the iconic masala flavor. It's a classic for a reason!
Classic Masala Maggi
Image: shutterstock
Add some grated cheese to your Maggi while it's still hot, and let it melt into gooey goodness
Cheesy Maggi
Image: shutterstock
Enhance the nutritional value by adding your favorite veggies like carrots, bell peppers, corn and peas. Savour every moment, one noodle at a time
Vegetable masala Maggi
Image: shutterstock
Spice things up with some Schezwan sauce. It adds a kick of heat and a delicious Chinese twist to your Maggi
Schezwan Maggi
Image: shutterstock
Crack an egg into your boiling Maggi and let it cook along with the noodles for a perfect blend of spices and egg
Image: shutterstock
Egg Maggi
Add some Italian herbs like oregano, basil, and thyme to your Maggi. You can also top it off with some grated Parmesan cheese for a hot, saucy and super delicious Italian touch
Italian Maggi
Image: shutterstock
Add some chopped jalapeños to your Maggi and let it cook to perfection for absolutely heavenly taste
Veg jalapeños Maggi
Image: shutterstock
Mix in some tandoori masala or tandoori sauce to give your Maggi a smoky and flavorful twist
Tandoori Maggi
Image: shutterstock
Chicken cheese omelette Maggi
Image: shutterstock
The blend of magic masala and egg with chicken goes hand in hand. Add some cheese on top
Add grated cheese and minced garlic for a flavorful twist
Cheesy Garlic Maggi
Image: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.