January 20, 2024

10 types of Maggi to try

The all-time favorite with the iconic masala flavor. It's a classic for a reason!

Classic Masala Maggi

Add some grated cheese to your Maggi while it's still hot, and let it melt into gooey goodness

Cheesy Maggi

Enhance the nutritional value by adding your favorite veggies like carrots, bell peppers, corn and peas. Savour every moment, one noodle at a time

Vegetable masala Maggi

Spice things up with some Schezwan sauce. It adds a kick of heat and a delicious Chinese twist to your Maggi

Schezwan Maggi

Crack an egg into your boiling Maggi and let it cook along with the noodles for a perfect blend of spices and egg

Egg Maggi

Add some Italian herbs like oregano, basil, and thyme to your Maggi. You can also top it off with some grated Parmesan cheese for a hot, saucy and super delicious Italian touch

Italian Maggi 

Add some chopped jalapeños to your Maggi and let it cook to perfection for absolutely heavenly taste 

Veg jalapeños Maggi

Mix in some tandoori masala or tandoori sauce to give your Maggi a smoky and flavorful twist

Tandoori Maggi

Chicken cheese omelette Maggi 

The blend of magic masala and egg with chicken goes hand in hand. Add some cheese on top

Add grated cheese and minced garlic for a flavorful twist 

Cheesy Garlic Maggi

