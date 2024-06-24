Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

june 24, 2024

10 types of Maharashtrian thecha

Fiery blend of green chillies, garlic, and peanuts. Perfect with bhakri or bland dishes for a spicy kick

Mirchi Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

Fresh mint, garlic, and green chilies with a hint of lemon. Refreshing and spicy, great with pakoras or chapati

Pudina Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

Bold flavors of garlic, chilies, and roasted peanuts. Enhances bhakri or chapati with a nutty, spicy punch

Garlic Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

Tangy tomatoes, red chilies, and garlic. Juicy and spicy, perfect with bhakri or chapati

Tomato Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

Shredded bottle gourd peel, coconut, sesame seeds, green chilies, mustard, and hing. A creative, flavourful condiment perfect with bhakri, chapati, or rice

Image Source: Freepik

Bottle Gourd Peel Thecha

Roasted peanuts, green chilies, and garlic. Nutty and fiery, ideal as a dip or with meals

Peanut Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

Dried coconut, green chilies, and garlic. Rich, nutty, and spicy, a versatile accompaniment for traditional meals

Dry Coconut Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

Prepared with dried red chilies, this thecha is rich in color and packs a punch

Red Chilli Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

Til Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

Infused with nutty sesame seeds, fiery green chilies, and aromatic garlic

A herby delight, this thecha features fresh coriander leaves, green chilies, and garlic

Kothimbir Thecha

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here