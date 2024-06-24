Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 24, 2024
10 types of Maharashtrian thecha
Fiery blend of green chillies, garlic, and peanuts. Perfect with bhakri or bland dishes for a spicy kick
Mirchi Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
Fresh mint, garlic, and green chilies with a hint of lemon. Refreshing and spicy, great with pakoras or chapati
Pudina Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
Bold flavors of garlic, chilies, and roasted peanuts. Enhances bhakri or chapati with a nutty, spicy punch
Garlic Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
Tangy tomatoes, red chilies, and garlic. Juicy and spicy, perfect with bhakri or chapati
Tomato Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
Shredded bottle gourd peel, coconut, sesame seeds, green chilies, mustard, and hing. A creative, flavourful condiment perfect with bhakri, chapati, or rice
Image Source: Freepik
Bottle Gourd Peel Thecha
Roasted peanuts, green chilies, and garlic. Nutty and fiery, ideal as a dip or with meals
Peanut Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
Dried coconut, green chilies, and garlic. Rich, nutty, and spicy, a versatile accompaniment for traditional meals
Dry Coconut Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
Prepared with dried red chilies, this thecha is rich in color and packs a punch
Red Chilli Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
Til Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
Infused with nutty sesame seeds, fiery green chilies, and aromatic garlic
A herby delight, this thecha features fresh coriander leaves, green chilies, and garlic
Kothimbir Thecha
Image Source: Freepik
