Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 types of momos to try
These classic momos are filled with a flavorful mix of vegetables and steamed to perfection
Steamed Veg Momos
Image Source: shutterstock
Give a unique crunch to your regular veg momos by deep frying until they are golden brown
Fried momos
Image Source: shutterstock
Momos marinated in a blend of spices and cooked in a tandoor oven for a smoky and charred flavor
Tandoori Momos
Image Source: shutterstock
Soft and creamy paneer is the star of these momos, offering a delightful vegetarian option
Paneer Momos
Image Source: shutterstock
These momos are first steamed and then sauteed in spicy Schezwan sauce that adds a fiery kick
Image Source: shutterstock
Spicy Schezwan Momos
A cheesy twist on traditional momos, these are filled with gooey melted cheese combined with the savoury goodness of vegetables
Cheese Momos
Image Source: shutterstock
Kurkure Momos are a crispy variation. The momos are coated with a spiced batter or crumb coating and deep-fried until golden and crunchy
Kurkure Momos
Image Source: shutterstock
Succulent chicken filling wrapped in a thin dough, then deep-fried for a crispy and savory delight
Fried Chicken Momos
Image Source: shutterstock
Chocolate Momos
Image Source: shutterstock
A unique dessert variation where momos are filled with melted chocolate, creating a sweet and indulgent treat
Jhol Momos
Image Source: shutterstock
These momos are served in a flavorful and tangy soup, adding an extra level of deliciousness to the dish
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.