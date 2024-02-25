Heading 3

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

10 types of momos to try

These classic momos are filled with a flavorful mix of vegetables and steamed to perfection

Steamed Veg Momos

Image Source: shutterstock 

Give a unique crunch to your regular veg momos by deep frying until they are golden brown 

Fried momos 

Image Source: shutterstock 

Momos marinated in a blend of spices and cooked in a tandoor oven for a smoky and charred flavor

Tandoori Momos

Image Source: shutterstock 

Soft and creamy paneer is the star of these momos, offering a delightful vegetarian option 

Paneer Momos

Image Source: shutterstock 

These momos are first steamed and then sauteed in spicy Schezwan sauce that adds a fiery kick

Image Source: shutterstock 

Spicy Schezwan Momos

A cheesy twist on traditional momos, these are filled with gooey melted cheese combined with the savoury goodness of vegetables 

Cheese Momos

Image Source: shutterstock 

Kurkure Momos are a crispy variation. The momos are coated with a spiced batter or crumb coating and deep-fried until golden and crunchy

Kurkure Momos

Image Source: shutterstock 

Succulent chicken filling wrapped in a thin dough, then deep-fried for a crispy and savory delight

Fried Chicken Momos

Image Source: shutterstock 

Chocolate Momos

Image Source: shutterstock 

A unique dessert variation where momos are filled with melted chocolate, creating a sweet and indulgent treat

Jhol Momos

Image Source: shutterstock 

These momos are served in a flavorful and tangy soup, adding an extra level of deliciousness to the dish

