Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 16, 2024

10 types of pakoras to enjoy in monsoon

Crispy and delicious! Made with sliced onions dipped in a gram flour batter, seasoned with various spices 

Onion Pakoras

Image: Freepik

Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, made with thinly sliced potatoes dipped in seasoned gram flour and a variety of spices

Potato Pakoras

Image: Freepik

Made by dipping spinach leaves in a gram flour batter. They’re a healthy yet delicious treat for the monsoon

Spinach Pakoras

Image: Freepik

Paneer pieces dipped in a gram flour batter, seasoned with a variety of spices, and fried to perfection 

Paneer Pakoras

Image: Freepik

Made with Cauliflower florets coated with spiced batter and fried until crispy. These pakoras are a great way to enjoy veggies during the rainy season

Cauliflower Pakoras

Image: Freepik

Eggplant slices are dipped in a flavorful batter and fried until crispy. Can also be enjoyed with rice and dal along with tea

Image: Freepik

Eggplant Pakoras

These pakoras are made by dipping bell peppers in a batter seasoned with various spices, then fried until crispy and brown

Bell Pepper Pakoras

Image: Freepik

Made with a combination of various vegetables like cabbage, carrots, peas, and bell peppers dipped in a seasoned batter

Mixed Vegetable Pakoras

Image: Freepik

Fish pieces marinated in spices, dipped in gram flour batter and fried to crispy golden brown perfection

Fish Pakoras

Image: Freepik

Chicken pieces marinated in spices, dipped in gram flour batter and fried until golden brown and crispy 

Chicken Pakoras

Image: Freepik

