Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 16, 2024
10 types of pakoras to enjoy in monsoon
Crispy and delicious! Made with sliced onions dipped in a gram flour batter, seasoned with various spices
Onion Pakoras
Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, made with thinly sliced potatoes dipped in seasoned gram flour and a variety of spices
Potato Pakoras
Made by dipping spinach leaves in a gram flour batter. They’re a healthy yet delicious treat for the monsoon
Spinach Pakoras
Paneer pieces dipped in a gram flour batter, seasoned with a variety of spices, and fried to perfection
Paneer Pakoras
Made with Cauliflower florets coated with spiced batter and fried until crispy. These pakoras are a great way to enjoy veggies during the rainy season
Cauliflower Pakoras
Eggplant slices are dipped in a flavorful batter and fried until crispy. Can also be enjoyed with rice and dal along with tea
Eggplant Pakoras
These pakoras are made by dipping bell peppers in a batter seasoned with various spices, then fried until crispy and brown
Bell Pepper Pakoras
Made with a combination of various vegetables like cabbage, carrots, peas, and bell peppers dipped in a seasoned batter
Mixed Vegetable Pakoras
Fish pieces marinated in spices, dipped in gram flour batter and fried to crispy golden brown perfection
Fish Pakoras
Chicken pieces marinated in spices, dipped in gram flour batter and fried until golden brown and crispy
Chicken Pakoras
