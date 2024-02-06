Heading 3

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

10 types of parathas to try

Stuffed with spiced potato filling, then cooked on griddle until golden brown and crispy. It's a classic and popular choice

Aloo Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

Made with grated cauliflower, this paratha is flavorful and nutritious

Gobi Paratha

Image: pexels

Filled with mixture of crumbled paneer and spices

Paneer Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

Packed with the goodness of fenugreek leaves, it has unique flavor that pairs well with yogurt or pickle

Methi Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

Stuffed with grated radish, it's a refreshing and tasty option

Mooli Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

Made with finely chopped onions and spices, this flavorful choice goes well with a side of raita or pickle

Onion Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

Palak Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

Filled with mixture of spinach and spices, it's a healthy and vibrant option

Stuffed with a generous amount of cheese, giving it a gooey and indulgent texture. It's a favorite among cheese lovers

Cheese Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

Spiced with a mixture of various Indian spices, it's a flavorful and aromatic choice

Masala Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

Filled with sweet stuffing like jaggery or sugar, it's a delightful treat

Sweet Paratha

Image: Shutterstock

