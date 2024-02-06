Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 06, 2024
10 types of parathas to try
Stuffed with spiced potato filling, then cooked on griddle until golden brown and crispy. It's a classic and popular choice
Aloo Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Made with grated cauliflower, this paratha is flavorful and nutritious
Gobi Paratha
Image: pexels
Filled with mixture of crumbled paneer and spices
Paneer Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Packed with the goodness of fenugreek leaves, it has unique flavor that pairs well with yogurt or pickle
Methi Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Stuffed with grated radish, it's a refreshing and tasty option
Mooli Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Made with finely chopped onions and spices, this flavorful choice goes well with a side of raita or pickle
Onion Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Palak Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Filled with mixture of spinach and spices, it's a healthy and vibrant option
Stuffed with a generous amount of cheese, giving it a gooey and indulgent texture. It's a favorite among cheese lovers
Cheese Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Spiced with a mixture of various Indian spices, it's a flavorful and aromatic choice
Masala Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Filled with sweet stuffing like jaggery or sugar, it's a delightful treat
Sweet Paratha
Image: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.