Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 11, 2024
10 types of parenting style
This type of parenting is strict with rules expects obedience and may not listen much to their children
Authoritarian parenting
Parents set clear rules but also listen and support their children, helping them become independent
Authoritative parenting
Parents go easy with their children and let them make their own decisions, prioritizing their happiness
Permissive parenting
Parents aren’t involved much in their children’s lives, which leads to a lack of support for them
Uninvolved parenting
These parents give their children the freedom to explore and learn on their own, believing that it helps in developing skills
Free-range parenting
Parents try to remove all obstacles from their children’s path and keep on intervening in their lives
Snowplow parenting
Parents are overly involved in their children's lives, monitoring everything and stepping in frequently to protect them from failure
Helicopter parenting
Parents have high expectations of children and push them hard to succeed in their lives
Tiger parenting
Attachment parenting
In this parenting style, parents focus on building a strong emotional bond with their children to provide support and comfort
With their guidance and support, parents allow their children to grow and learn independently
Lighthouse parenting
