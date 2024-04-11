Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 11, 2024

10 types of parenting style

This type of parenting is strict with rules expects obedience and may not listen much to their children

Authoritarian parenting

Image Source: Freepik

Parents set clear rules but also listen and support their children, helping them become independent

Authoritative parenting

Image Source: Freepik

Parents go easy with their children and let them make their own decisions, prioritizing their happiness

Permissive parenting

Image Source: Freepik

Parents aren’t involved much in their children’s lives, which leads to a lack of support for them

Uninvolved parenting

Image Source: Freepik

These parents give their children the freedom to explore and learn on their own, believing that it helps in developing skills

Image Source: Freepik

Free-range parenting

Parents try to remove all obstacles from their children’s path and keep on intervening in their lives

Snowplow parenting

Image Source: Freepik

Parents are overly involved in their children's lives, monitoring everything and stepping in frequently to protect them from failure

Helicopter parenting

Image Source: Freepik

Parents have high expectations of children and push them hard to succeed in their lives

Tiger parenting

Image Source: Freepik

Attachment parenting

Image Source: Freepik

In this parenting style, parents focus on building a strong emotional bond with their children to provide support and comfort

With their guidance and support, parents allow their children to grow and learn independently 

Lighthouse parenting

Image Source: Freepik

