Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 23, 2024

10 Types of Pasta shapes to try

Spaghetti is one of the common types of long pasta. It’s long and cylinder-shaped 

Spaghetti

Fettuccine can be explained as flat spaghetti noodles. They are denser, wider, and thicker that’s why they are easy to pair with chunky meat gravies and sauces

Fettuccine

Pappardelle is just divine with rich meat-based dressings. It is mostly used for bolognese and seafood-based pasta dishes

Pappardelle

This small, half-circled pasta is also an extraordinary choice for making casseroles. We often called them Macroni 

Elbows

This hollow cylindrical noodle has slanted edges, which makes it an ideal choice for holding flavorful sauce. Penne pasta is also known as mostaccioli

Penne

These spiral-shaped noodles are one of the most appealing short pasta. Because it is spiraled, it has the power to grab all the extra sauce or dressing 

Fusilli

Again, a perfect alternative for your daily mac and cheese, these hollow noodles are spiral-shaped. They are also popularly known as the double elbow pasta

Cavatappi

Although it sounds super complicated, farfalle is a cute little bow tie. It can be used to make a perfect pasta salad or a creamy bowl of pasta

Farfalle

Rigatoni

Rigatoni looks a lot like penne because they are both cylinder-shaped. The difference between the two pastas is that rigatoni is a little stumpier when compared. Plus, it does not have slanted edges 

Conchiglie is just another shell-shaped short pasta. They are available in several sizes and are perfect for thick or meaty gravies 

Conchiglie

