March 23, 2024
10 Types of Pasta shapes to try
Spaghetti is one of the common types of long pasta. It’s long and cylinder-shaped
Spaghetti
Fettuccine can be explained as flat spaghetti noodles. They are denser, wider, and thicker that’s why they are easy to pair with chunky meat gravies and sauces
Fettuccine
Pappardelle is just divine with rich meat-based dressings. It is mostly used for bolognese and seafood-based pasta dishes
Pappardelle
This small, half-circled pasta is also an extraordinary choice for making casseroles. We often called them Macroni
Elbows
This hollow cylindrical noodle has slanted edges, which makes it an ideal choice for holding flavorful sauce. Penne pasta is also known as mostaccioli
Penne
These spiral-shaped noodles are one of the most appealing short pasta. Because it is spiraled, it has the power to grab all the extra sauce or dressing
Fusilli
Again, a perfect alternative for your daily mac and cheese, these hollow noodles are spiral-shaped. They are also popularly known as the double elbow pasta
Cavatappi
Although it sounds super complicated, farfalle is a cute little bow tie. It can be used to make a perfect pasta salad or a creamy bowl of pasta
Farfalle
Rigatoni
Rigatoni looks a lot like penne because they are both cylinder-shaped. The difference between the two pastas is that rigatoni is a little stumpier when compared. Plus, it does not have slanted edges
Conchiglie is just another shell-shaped short pasta. They are available in several sizes and are perfect for thick or meaty gravies
Conchiglie
