Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 05, 2024
10 types of people in hostels
The one whose room is often used as a pre-party or post-party spot
#1
The diligent one who is always studying
#2
The one who knows the best food spots whether it's on the campus or outside
#3
The one who is always missing their family
#4
The one who brings ghar ka khaana
#5
The one who helps others wash their clothes
#6
The one who snores and makes it difficult for everyone to sleep
#7
The one who makes every penny count and seeks out the best deals
#8
#9
The one who is working remotely while enjoying the hostel atmosphere
The one who is always making new friends and organizing group activities
#10
