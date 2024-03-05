Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 05, 2024

10 types of people in hostels

The one whose room is often used as a pre-party or post-party spot

#1

Image Source: pexels

The diligent one who is always studying

#2

Image Source: pexels

The one who knows the best food spots whether it's on the campus or outside

#3

Image Source: pexels

The one who is always missing their family

#4

Image Source: pexels

The one who brings ghar ka khaana

Image Source: pexels

#5

The one who helps others wash their clothes

#6

Image Source: pexels

The one who snores and makes it difficult for everyone to sleep

#7

Image Source: pexels

The one who makes every penny count and seeks out the best deals

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

The one who is working remotely while enjoying the hostel atmosphere

The one who is always making new friends and organizing group activities

 #10

Image Source: shutterstock

