Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 31, 2024
10 Types Of Pulao Recipe
Usually savory, this Pulao has a tinge of sweetness that gives it a wholesome taste
Meetha Pulao
Image Source: pexels
To add an exotic touch, mushrooms are added to a simple Pulao recipe to give it a rich taste
Mushroom Pulao
Image Source: pexels
A South Indian delicacy; made with meat and assorted spices, it is a delectable treat
Kothukari Pulao
Image Source: pexels
A healthy greeny pulao that will surprise you in your first bite; methi is added along with other vegetables with rice
Methi Pulao
Image Source: pexels
A regal Afghani dish; with dry fruits, minced mutton, and aromatic spices tossed together
Image Source: pexels
Kabuli Pulao
A sweet and savory dish, Kashmir’s staple delicacy is surely one of the most popular pulao dishes in India
Kashmiri Pulao
Image Source: pexels
Chicken Biryani is a time-consuming process. Instead, try this quick and tasty option that is a toothsome and easy dish
Chicken Pulao
Image Source: pexels
A generous amount of cashew is added to this rich delicacy, popular in Andhra Pradesh
Kaju Pulao
Image Source: pexels
Kharzi Pulao
Image Source: pexels
A popular Arunachal Pradesh Dish, made with cheese, spring onions, and rice
A Goan dish, with a rich flavor due to added aromatic spices and cashews
Masala Bhath
Image Source: pexels
