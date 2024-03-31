Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 31, 2024

10 Types Of Pulao Recipe

Usually savory, this Pulao has a tinge of sweetness that gives it a wholesome taste

Meetha Pulao

Image Source: pexels

To add an exotic touch, mushrooms are added to a simple Pulao recipe to give it a rich taste

Mushroom Pulao

Image Source: pexels

A South Indian delicacy; made with meat and assorted spices, it is a delectable treat

 Kothukari Pulao

Image Source: pexels

A healthy greeny pulao that will surprise you in your first bite; methi is added along with other vegetables with rice

Methi Pulao

Image Source: pexels

A regal Afghani dish; with dry fruits, minced mutton, and aromatic spices tossed together

Image Source: pexels

 Kabuli Pulao

A sweet and savory dish, Kashmir’s staple delicacy is surely one of the most popular pulao dishes in India

Kashmiri Pulao

Image Source: pexels

Chicken Biryani is a time-consuming process. Instead, try this quick and tasty option that is a toothsome and easy dish

Chicken Pulao

Image Source: pexels

A generous amount of cashew is added to this rich delicacy, popular in Andhra Pradesh

Kaju Pulao

Image Source: pexels

Kharzi Pulao

Image Source: pexels

A popular Arunachal Pradesh Dish, made with cheese, spring onions, and rice

A Goan dish, with a rich flavor due to added aromatic spices and cashews

Masala Bhath

Image Source: pexels

