Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 18, 2024

10 Types Of Ramen Broth

This delectable broth recipe is a Soy sauce-based broth, often lighter in color and flavor as compared to other broth recipes 

Shoyu

A savory broth made with fermented soybean paste, giving it a rich and indulgent flavor

Miso

Shio is a clear broth seasoned with just salt, offering a delicate and simple flavor profile

Shio

Light and flavorful broth made from chicken bones, and added aromatics like ginger and garlic; a filling and toothsome dish

Chicken

A broth made entirely from vegetables, suitable for vegetarians and vegans; when added with Ramen, this nutritious broth transforms into a delectable combination 

Vegetable

A broth made from seafood such as shrimp, crab, or fish, offering a distinct oceanic and exotic flavor

Seafood

 A fusion option, combining Japanese curry flavors with the traditional ramen broth for a local touch! 

Curry

Tom Yum

A Thai-inspired broth, made with lemongrass, lime, chilies, and sometimes coconut milk, adding a spicy and aromatic twist to the traditional ramen recipe 

Szechuan

A spicy and aromatic broth infused with Szechuan peppercorns, chili peppers, and various spices for a bold and fiery taste

Yuzu

A refreshing and citrusy broth made with yuzu, which is a Japanese citrus fruit, adding tangy notes to the indulgent ramen experience

