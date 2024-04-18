Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 18, 2024
10 Types Of Ramen Broth
This delectable broth recipe is a Soy sauce-based broth, often lighter in color and flavor as compared to other broth recipes
Shoyu
Image Source: freepik
A savory broth made with fermented soybean paste, giving it a rich and indulgent flavor
Miso
Image Source: freepik
Shio is a clear broth seasoned with just salt, offering a delicate and simple flavor profile
Shio
Image Source: freepik
Light and flavorful broth made from chicken bones, and added aromatics like ginger and garlic; a filling and toothsome dish
Chicken
Image Source: freepik
A broth made entirely from vegetables, suitable for vegetarians and vegans; when added with Ramen, this nutritious broth transforms into a delectable combination
Image Source: freepik
Vegetable
A broth made from seafood such as shrimp, crab, or fish, offering a distinct oceanic and exotic flavor
Seafood
Image Source: freepik
A fusion option, combining Japanese curry flavors with the traditional ramen broth for a local touch!
Curry
Image Source: freepik
Tom Yum
Image Source: freepik
A Thai-inspired broth, made with lemongrass, lime, chilies, and sometimes coconut milk, adding a spicy and aromatic twist to the traditional ramen recipe
Szechuan
Image Source: freepik
A spicy and aromatic broth infused with Szechuan peppercorns, chili peppers, and various spices for a bold and fiery taste
Yuzu
Image Source: freepik
A refreshing and citrusy broth made with yuzu, which is a Japanese citrus fruit, adding tangy notes to the indulgent ramen experience
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.