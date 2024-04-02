Heading 3

Aditi Singh

april 02, 2024

10 Types of Refreshing Mojitos to Try

One of the most ordered drinks in restaurants, this classic mojito flavor is made up with lime juice, sugar, sparkling water and mint leaves to give it a refreshing touch

Classic Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

Sweet Strawberries are added to the lime juice and sparkling water combination which makes up for a zesty drink 

Strawberry Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

A fruity-licious drink, that is a perfect summer drink to beat the scorching heat

Raspberry Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

Unusual but not distasteful, it makes up for a delectable and invigorating drink; adding the goodness and juiciness of pineapples

Pineapple Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

Spices are added to the sweet lemon soda drink along with mint leaves and thus makes up for an exhilarating beverage 

Spiced Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

Imagine a glass of coconut water on an intense sunny day; feels like heaven, doesn't it? If this refreshing drink gets mixed with the classic mojito, then it will be no less than a heavenly delight!

Image Source: Pexels

Coconut Mojito

A sweet and tangy beverage, lifting one’s spirits with its burst of flavors 

Passion fruit Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

Mangoes are the best part of summers and what’s better than a mango flavoured mojito! 

Mango Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

An unsweetened refreshing and invigorating beverage, fresh and zesty! 

Cucumber Mojito

Image Source: Pexels

Image Source: Pexels

A hydrating drink, perfect for summers. Watermelon slush is added to lime juice and mint leaves, what a refreshing treat! 

Watermelon Mojito

