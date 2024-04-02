Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 02, 2024
10 Types of Refreshing Mojitos to Try
One of the most ordered drinks in restaurants, this classic mojito flavor is made up with lime juice, sugar, sparkling water and mint leaves to give it a refreshing touch
Classic Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
Sweet Strawberries are added to the lime juice and sparkling water combination which makes up for a zesty drink
Strawberry Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
A fruity-licious drink, that is a perfect summer drink to beat the scorching heat
Raspberry Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
Unusual but not distasteful, it makes up for a delectable and invigorating drink; adding the goodness and juiciness of pineapples
Pineapple Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
Spices are added to the sweet lemon soda drink along with mint leaves and thus makes up for an exhilarating beverage
Spiced Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
Imagine a glass of coconut water on an intense sunny day; feels like heaven, doesn't it? If this refreshing drink gets mixed with the classic mojito, then it will be no less than a heavenly delight!
Image Source: Pexels
Coconut Mojito
A sweet and tangy beverage, lifting one’s spirits with its burst of flavors
Passion fruit Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
Mangoes are the best part of summers and what’s better than a mango flavoured mojito!
Mango Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
An unsweetened refreshing and invigorating beverage, fresh and zesty!
Cucumber Mojito
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
A hydrating drink, perfect for summers. Watermelon slush is added to lime juice and mint leaves, what a refreshing treat!
Watermelon Mojito
