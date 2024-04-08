Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 08, 2024
10 types of Samosa Flavors
This classic and mouth-watering samosa is filled with potatoes, peas, and spices, best enjoyed with chutneys
Vegetable samosa
Image Source: Freepik
This samosa has a filling of minced meat and chopped onion mixed with flavorful spices and herbs
Keema Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
For all paneer lovers, paneer samosa is a treat, filled with paneer cubes, spices, and onions
Paneer Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
This tasty mixture of mined chicken with garlic, onion, and spices is best for enjoying your snack time
Chicken Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
This fusion recipe of spinach and cheese is the perfect cheesy variant, mixed with a burst of spices
Image Source: Freepik
Spinach and Cheese Samosa
This tasty variant of samosa is a crunchy snack bite filled with sweet potato and peas for a flavorful delight
Sweet potato samosa
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the amazing taste of samosa filled with mutton and spices, deep-frying till it turns golden
Mutton Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
Grab a bite of a savory treat Gobhi samosa, stuffed with gobhi, and peas, tastes best with sauce or chutneys
Gobhi Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
Chana Dal Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
These tasty samosas are stuffed with boiled chana dal, mint leaves, chopped onion, and green chili, perfect for enjoying family snack time
This tasty variant of chocolate can never go wrong, so enjoy this flavorful dessert with chocolate filling
Chocolate Samosa
Image Source: Freepik
