Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 08, 2024

10 types of Samosa Flavors

This classic and mouth-watering samosa is filled with potatoes, peas, and spices, best enjoyed with chutneys

Vegetable samosa

This samosa has a filling of minced meat and chopped onion mixed with flavorful spices and herbs

Keema Samosa

For all paneer lovers, paneer samosa is a treat, filled with paneer cubes, spices, and onions

Paneer Samosa

This tasty mixture of mined chicken with garlic, onion, and spices is best for enjoying your snack time

Chicken Samosa

This fusion recipe of spinach and cheese is the perfect cheesy variant, mixed with a burst of spices 

Spinach and Cheese Samosa

This tasty variant of samosa is a crunchy snack bite filled with sweet potato and peas for a flavorful delight

Sweet potato samosa

Enjoy the amazing taste of samosa filled with mutton and spices, deep-frying till it turns golden

Mutton Samosa

Grab a bite of a savory treat Gobhi samosa, stuffed with gobhi, and peas, tastes best with sauce or chutneys

Gobhi Samosa

Chana Dal Samosa

These tasty samosas are stuffed with boiled chana dal, mint leaves, chopped onion, and green chili, perfect for enjoying family snack time

This tasty variant of chocolate can never go wrong, so enjoy this flavorful dessert with chocolate filling

Chocolate Samosa

