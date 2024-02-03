Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

10 Types of South Indian coffee

From the smooth finish of filter coffee to the sweetness of Bella Kaapi, delve into these beverages that define the caffeine culture of the South

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

This aromatic concoction is made by mixing freshly ground coffee beans with chicory and brewing it in a metal filter

Filter coffee 

Image: Pexels

Degree Coffee is an upgraded version of filter coffee, known for its strength and intensity

Degree coffee 

Image: Pexels

In a fast-paced world, instant coffee has found its place in South Indian homes

Instant coffee 

Image: Pexels

Bella Kaapi 

Made by infusing dry ginger (sukku) with coffee, creating a warm and invigorating brew

Sukku Kaapi 

Image: Pexels

From the town of Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, this regional specialty uses kaupatti, a dark, unrefined sugar, for a caramel-like taste

Karupatti Kaapi

Image: Pexels

Malabar coffee is grown in the Malabar region of Kerala. It is known for its low acidity and smooth taste. It is often enjoyed with a dash of cardamom for added flavor

Malabar Coffee

Image: Pexels

Coorg coffee promises a captivating and refined coffee experience whether enjoyed in its pure black form or complemented with a dash of milk

Coorg coffee 

Image: Pexels

