FEBRUARY 3, 2024
10 Types of South Indian coffee
From the smooth finish of filter coffee to the sweetness of Bella Kaapi, delve into these beverages that define the caffeine culture of the South
This aromatic concoction is made by mixing freshly ground coffee beans with chicory and brewing it in a metal filter
Filter coffee
Degree Coffee is an upgraded version of filter coffee, known for its strength and intensity
Degree coffee
In a fast-paced world, instant coffee has found its place in South Indian homes
Instant coffee
Made by infusing dry ginger (sukku) with coffee, creating a warm and invigorating brew
Sukku Kaapi
From the town of Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, this regional specialty uses kaupatti, a dark, unrefined sugar, for a caramel-like taste
Karupatti Kaapi
Malabar coffee is grown in the Malabar region of Kerala. It is known for its low acidity and smooth taste. It is often enjoyed with a dash of cardamom for added flavor
Malabar Coffee
Coorg coffee promises a captivating and refined coffee experience whether enjoyed in its pure black form or complemented with a dash of milk
Coorg coffee
