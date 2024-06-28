Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

june 28, 2024

10 types of Sushi 

Hand-pressed sushi. A small mound of sushi rice is topped with a slice of raw or cooked seafood, occasionally with a bit of wasabi in between

NIGIRI

Rolled sushi. Rice and fillings are wrapped in seaweed (nori) and then sliced into bite-sized pieces

MAKI

Inside-out rolls with rice on the outside and nori inside, then sliced into bite-sized pieces

URAMAKI

Box-pressed sushi. Layers of sushi rice and toppings are pressed into a rectangular shape using a wooden mold and then cut into pieces

OSHIZUSHI

Technically, it is not sushi as it does not contain rice. It is simply thinly sliced raw fish or seafood, often served with soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger

SASHIMI

Hand-rolled sushi. A large cone-shaped piece of nori filled with rice, seafood, and vegetables

TEMAKI

Scattered sushi. A bowl of sushi rice topped with a variety of sashimi and garnishes

CHIRASHI

Rice-stuffed pouches. Sushi rice is stuffed into seasoned, deep-fried tofu pockets

INARI

Battleship sushi. A ball of rice is wrapped with a strip of nori and topped with various ingredients that are too loose to sit on top of nigiri

GUNKAN

NAREZUSHI

Fermented sushi. This is one of the oldest types of sushi. Fish is fermented with rice and salt for several months

