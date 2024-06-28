Heading 3
10 types of Sushi
Hand-pressed sushi. A small mound of sushi rice is topped with a slice of raw or cooked seafood, occasionally with a bit of wasabi in between
NIGIRI
Rolled sushi. Rice and fillings are wrapped in seaweed (nori) and then sliced into bite-sized pieces
MAKI
Inside-out rolls with rice on the outside and nori inside, then sliced into bite-sized pieces
URAMAKI
Box-pressed sushi. Layers of sushi rice and toppings are pressed into a rectangular shape using a wooden mold and then cut into pieces
OSHIZUSHI
Technically, it is not sushi as it does not contain rice. It is simply thinly sliced raw fish or seafood, often served with soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger
SASHIMI
Hand-rolled sushi. A large cone-shaped piece of nori filled with rice, seafood, and vegetables
TEMAKI
Scattered sushi. A bowl of sushi rice topped with a variety of sashimi and garnishes
CHIRASHI
Rice-stuffed pouches. Sushi rice is stuffed into seasoned, deep-fried tofu pockets
INARI
Battleship sushi. A ball of rice is wrapped with a strip of nori and topped with various ingredients that are too loose to sit on top of nigiri
GUNKAN
NAREZUSHI
Fermented sushi. This is one of the oldest types of sushi. Fish is fermented with rice and salt for several months
