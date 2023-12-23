Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
December 23, 2023
10 underrated places to visit in Europe
Nestled in the South Bohemian region, Český Krumlov boasts a fairytale-like medieval charm. Its UNESCO-listed castle, winding cobblestone streets, and the Vltava River create a picturesque setting that feels like stepping into a storybook
Český Krumlov, Czech Republic
Tucked away in the Rila Mountains, this Eastern Orthodox monastery is a serene retreat. Admire the intricate frescoes, visit the monastery's museum, and explore the natural beauty surrounding this cultural and spiritual haven
Rila Monastery, Bulgaria
A UNESCO World Heritage site, Plitvice Lakes is a breathtaking mosaic of interconnected lakes and waterfalls. The park's wooden pathways provide a mesmerizing journey through lush landscapes, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts
Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia
Just a short trip from Lisbon, Sintra is a magical town dotted with colorful palaces and lush gardens. Explore the whimsical Pena Palace, wander through the historic center, and soak in the romantic ambiance of this hidden gem
Sintra, Portugal
Discover the enchanting Lake Bled, surrounded by the Julian Alps. Explore the iconic Bled Castle, take a traditional pletna boat to Bled Island, and savor the tranquility of this Alpine paradise
Bled, Slovenia
Hallstatt is a postcard-perfect village. Its charming streets, historic salt mines, and the allure of its lakeside setting make it a less explored but utterly captivating destination
Hallstatt, Austria
Known for its well-preserved Ottoman architecture, Gjirokastër offers a glimpse into Albania's rich history. Explore the imposing Gjirokastër Fortress and wander through the UNESCO-listed old town for a journey through time
Gjirokastër, Albania
Beyond the fjords and bustling cities, Haugesund offers a quieter Norwegian experience. This coastal town is rich in maritime history, featuring museums, scenic coastal walks, and a vibrant cultural scene
Haugesund, Norway
Tucked away in the Eifel region, Monschau is a fairytale town characterized by half-timbered houses, winding streets, and the charming Rur River. Explore its medieval architecture, and soak in the romantic ambiance
Monschau, Germany
This small islet on the Adriatic Coast is home to a fortified village-turned luxury resort. With its charming stone houses and pink sandy beaches, Sveti Stefan offers a secluded and idyllic escape along the Montenegrin coastline
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
