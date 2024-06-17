Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 Travel 

june 17, 2024

10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Built by Inca rulers in the 15th century, this spot is geographically located at a breathtaking location that makes it a picturesque place!

Machu Picchu, Peru

Image: pexels

A religiously significant Buddhist site; known for its temples, monasteries, frescoes and astounding sculptures 

Bagan, Myanmar

Image: pexels

Situated in Angkor archeological park, this 12th century temple is a magnificent structure with a huge area and stunning artistry

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Image: pexels

An ideal Place for history buffs, housing a beautiful castle, ramparts and towers; the place also is filled with aesthetic cafes

The Fortified City of Carcassonne, France

Image: pexels

Listed in the seven wonders of the world; this 4,500 year old mesmerizing place is indeed a sight to behold! 

Pyramids of Giza, Egypt 

Image: pexels

An ideal Place for scuba divers and snorkelers; it is the largest coral reef system and has over 100 picturesque islands 

Great Barrier Reef, Australia 

Image: pexels

Embedded with Neoclassical and Art deco architectural designs; this street is adorned with colorful building and is said to be more than 500 years old

Old Havana, Cuba

Image: pexels

Constructed by the Byzantine and Ottoman empires ove two millenniums, this vantage spot is adorned with domes, mosaics and mosques

Historic Areas of Istanbul, Turkey

Image: pexels

Along with its forts and palaces, Jaipur is known for its stunning overall pink color that was ordered by Sawai Ram Singh II back in 1876 and is still painted in the same way

Jaipur City, India

Image: pexels

The most breathtaking spot of Japan, this view will get imprinted on your mind forever once you visit it! 

Mount Fuji, Japan

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here