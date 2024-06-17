Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
june 17, 2024
10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Built by Inca rulers in the 15th century, this spot is geographically located at a breathtaking location that makes it a picturesque place!
Machu Picchu, Peru
A religiously significant Buddhist site; known for its temples, monasteries, frescoes and astounding sculptures
Bagan, Myanmar
Situated in Angkor archeological park, this 12th century temple is a magnificent structure with a huge area and stunning artistry
Angkor Wat, Cambodia
An ideal Place for history buffs, housing a beautiful castle, ramparts and towers; the place also is filled with aesthetic cafes
The Fortified City of Carcassonne, France
Listed in the seven wonders of the world; this 4,500 year old mesmerizing place is indeed a sight to behold!
Pyramids of Giza, Egypt
An ideal Place for scuba divers and snorkelers; it is the largest coral reef system and has over 100 picturesque islands
Great Barrier Reef, Australia
Embedded with Neoclassical and Art deco architectural designs; this street is adorned with colorful building and is said to be more than 500 years old
Old Havana, Cuba
Constructed by the Byzantine and Ottoman empires ove two millenniums, this vantage spot is adorned with domes, mosaics and mosques
Historic Areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Along with its forts and palaces, Jaipur is known for its stunning overall pink color that was ordered by Sawai Ram Singh II back in 1876 and is still painted in the same way
Jaipur City, India
The most breathtaking spot of Japan, this view will get imprinted on your mind forever once you visit it!
Mount Fuji, Japan
