Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
TRAVEL
FEBRUARY 01, 2024
10 Unexplored places in Mumbai
Located off the coast of Mumbai, Manori Island is known for its serene beaches and laid-back atmosphere
Manori Island
Image Source: Pexels
This is an adventure resort located on the outskirts of Mumbai, offering a rustic experience with activities like zip-lining and trekking
Hidden Village, Thane
Image Source: Pexels
While Elephanta Caves are not entirely unknown, they are often less crowded than some of the more popular tourist spots in Mumbai. The island is a UNESCO World Heritage site with ancient rock-cut caves
Elephanta Island Caves (Gharapuri)
Image Source: Pexels
Madh Island is relatively quiet compared to other beaches in Mumbai. It offers a peaceful retreat from the bustling city life
Madh Island
Image Source: Pexels
Located in Gorai, this pagoda is one of the largest meditation halls in the world and offers a tranquil escape
Global Vipassana Pagoda
Image Source: Pexels
While some beaches in Mumbai are well known, Versova Beach is less crowded and offers a picturesque setting
Versova Beach
Image Source: Pexels
Situated in Walkeshwar, this ancient tank is surrounded by temples and is a peaceful oasis in the heart of the city
Banganga Tank
Image Source: Pexels
Located within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, these caves are ancient rock-cut monuments and provide a historical and natural experience
Kanheri Caves
Image Source: Pexels
This fort is located in Sewri and offers a glimpse into Mumbai's history with relatively fewer visitors
Sewri Fort
Image Source: Pexels
Tucked away in Worli, this fort is not as well known as some others in Mumbai, making it a quiet place to explore
Worli Fort
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.