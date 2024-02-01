Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

TRAVEL

FEBRUARY 01, 2024

10 Unexplored places in Mumbai

Located off the coast of Mumbai, Manori Island is known for its serene beaches and laid-back atmosphere

Manori Island

Image Source: Pexels

This is an adventure resort located on the outskirts of Mumbai, offering a rustic experience with activities like zip-lining and trekking

Hidden Village, Thane

Image Source: Pexels

While Elephanta Caves are not entirely unknown, they are often less crowded than some of the more popular tourist spots in Mumbai. The island is a UNESCO World Heritage site with ancient rock-cut caves

Elephanta Island Caves (Gharapuri)

Image Source: Pexels

Madh Island is relatively quiet compared to other beaches in Mumbai. It offers a peaceful retreat from the bustling city life

Madh Island

Image Source: Pexels

Located in Gorai, this pagoda is one of the largest meditation halls in the world and offers a tranquil escape

Global Vipassana Pagoda

Image Source: Pexels

While some beaches in Mumbai are well known, Versova Beach is less crowded and offers a picturesque setting

Versova Beach

Image Source: Pexels

Situated in Walkeshwar, this ancient tank is surrounded by temples and is a peaceful oasis in the heart of the city

Banganga Tank

Image Source: Pexels

Located within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, these caves are ancient rock-cut monuments and provide a historical and natural experience

Kanheri Caves

Image Source: Pexels

This fort is located in Sewri and offers a glimpse into Mumbai's history with relatively fewer visitors

Sewri Fort

Image Source: Pexels

Tucked away in Worli, this fort is not as well known as some others in Mumbai, making it a quiet place to explore

Worli Fort

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here