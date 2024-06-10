Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
JUNE 10, 2024
10 unique bridal shower ideas
Plan a brunch with amazing food options that match your chosen theme; you can add traditional breakfast items or the bride’s favorite food to the menu
Theme brunch
Image source- Freepik
Celebrate with a champagne toast, allowing the bride-to-be to share a few words and express her feelings
Champagne toast
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Treat the bride-to-be to a relaxing spa day with massages, manicures, and pedicures, a great way to unwind
Spa day
Organize a fun and inexpensive cake-decorating contest, showing creativity, and allowing the bride to judge
Image source- Freepik
Cake decorating contest
Surprise the bride with meaningful gifts like a photo album, cookbook, or special accessory, as keepsakes that will remind her of you
Image source- Freepik
Souvenir Gifts
Have a little girls' night out and sing your heart out at a karaoke competition where everyone can sing and laugh together
Image source- Freepik
Karaoke competition
Play a hilarious game where guests are blindfolded and try to put a bow on the groom's cut-out
Image source- Freepik
Put the bow on the groom
Set up a photo booth with props and backdrops to capture memorable and fun moments of silly posts
Photo booth
Image source- Freepik
Create an entertaining bingo card for a game of bridal bingo, with personalized cards for a special touch
Bridal Bingo
Image source- Freepik
Organize a scavenger hunt with wedding-related items for guests to find, a fun way for everyone to get involved
Scavenger hunt
Image source- Freepik
