JUNE 10, 2024

10 unique bridal shower ideas


Plan a brunch with amazing food options that match your chosen theme; you can add traditional breakfast items or the bride’s favorite food to the menu

Theme brunch

Celebrate with a champagne toast, allowing the bride-to-be to share a few words and express her feelings

Champagne toast

Treat the bride-to-be to a relaxing spa day with massages, manicures, and pedicures, a great way to unwind

Spa day

Organize a fun and inexpensive cake-decorating contest, showing creativity, and allowing the bride to judge

Cake decorating contest

Surprise the bride with meaningful gifts like a photo album, cookbook, or special accessory, as keepsakes that will remind her of you

Souvenir Gifts

Have a little girls' night out and sing your heart out at a karaoke competition where everyone can sing and laugh together

Karaoke competition

Play a hilarious game where guests are blindfolded and try to put a bow on the groom's cut-out

Put the bow on the groom 

Set up a photo booth with props and backdrops to capture memorable and fun moments of silly posts

Photo booth

Create an entertaining bingo card for a game of bridal bingo, with personalized cards for a special touch 

Bridal Bingo

Organize a scavenger hunt with wedding-related items for guests to find, a fun way for everyone to get involved

Scavenger hunt

