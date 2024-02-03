Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
10 unique Bridesmaid proposal ideas
Personalize bridesmaid gift boxes with items they'll love, showing thoughtful consideration for a meaningful proposal
Custom Gift Boxes
For long-distance friends, organize a virtual meet-up with surprise packages, creating a memorable video call to pop the bridesmaid question
Virtual Gathering
Capture your friendship's essence with a surprise photo shoot, stating "Will you be my bridesmaid?" sign for a heartfelt reaction
Surprise Photo Shoot
Host a fun game night, incorporating a surprise bridesmaid proposal game or challenge amid laughter and bonding
Game Night Proposal
Treat your “I do Crew” to a spa day or at-home pampering, concluding with a beautifully wrapped invitation to join your bridal party
Spa Day Surprise
Craft a personal letter or video montage recounting shared memories, expressing gratitude, and popping the bridesmaid question
Heartfelt Letter or Video
Plan an interactive scavenger hunt to meaningful locations, leaving clues and notes that lead to a heartwarming bridesmaid proposal
Scavenger Hunt
For a destination wedding, send custom invitations capturing the location's spirit, like passport-style invites or miniature suitcases
Destination-themed Invitations
Organize a surprise gathering at a favorite spot for a special occasion, setting a joyful atmosphere before proposing to your bridesmaids
Surprise Brunch/Dinner
Write heartfelt messages to bridesmaids, placing them in decorative bottles with added trinkets, creating an enchanting and unique proposal
Message in a Bottle
