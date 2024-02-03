Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

10 unique Bridesmaid proposal ideas

Personalize bridesmaid gift boxes with items they'll love, showing thoughtful consideration for a meaningful proposal

Custom Gift Boxes

image: freepik

For long-distance friends, organize a virtual meet-up with surprise packages, creating a memorable video call to pop the bridesmaid question

 Virtual Gathering

image: freepik

Capture your friendship's essence with a surprise photo shoot, stating "Will you be my bridesmaid?" sign for a heartfelt reaction

Surprise Photo Shoot

image: freepik

Host a fun game night, incorporating a surprise bridesmaid proposal game or challenge amid laughter and bonding

Game Night Proposal

image: freepik

Treat your “I do Crew” to a spa day or at-home pampering, concluding with a beautifully wrapped invitation to join your bridal party

Spa Day Surprise

image: freepik

Craft a personal letter or video montage recounting shared memories, expressing gratitude, and popping the bridesmaid question

Heartfelt Letter or Video

image: freepik

Plan an interactive scavenger hunt to meaningful locations, leaving clues and notes that lead to a heartwarming bridesmaid proposal

Scavenger Hunt

image: freepik

For a destination wedding, send custom invitations capturing the location's spirit, like passport-style invites or miniature suitcases

 Destination-themed Invitations

image: freepik

Organize a surprise gathering at a favorite spot for a special occasion, setting a joyful atmosphere before proposing to your bridesmaids

Surprise Brunch/Dinner

image: freepik

Write heartfelt messages to bridesmaids, placing them in decorative bottles with added trinkets, creating an enchanting and unique proposal

 Message in a Bottle

image: freepik

