may 28, 2024

10 unique chutneys to try 

A sweet and sour chutney from Kerala, perfect for pineapple lovers and an essential part of Onam celebrations

PINEAPPLE PACHADI

 Image: Freepik

Nutty and tangy, this peanut-based chutney with garlic, chilli powder, and tamarind is a staple with snacks like vada pav and bhel puri

SHENGDANA CHUTNEY

 Image: Freepik

A flavorful chutney made from onions, tomatoes, and spices. It's a delicious accompaniment to dosas and uttapams

ONION CHUTNEY

Image: Food Mandi Instagram 

Tangy and slightly spicy, this tomato chutney with onions, garlic, and chillies adds a bold flavour to dosas, idlis, and more

THAKKALI

 Image: Freepik

Sweet and tangy chutney made with sun-dried mango pulp and dates. A delightful accompaniment to rice or snacks like samosas

AMSOTTO khejur

 Image: Freepik

Smoky and flavourful, this chutney made with smoked fish is great with Assamese dishes like pithas or as a dip

XUKAN MACHOR CHUTNEY

 Image: Freepik

A blend of mango, coconut, and chillies, this chutney is perfect with chapatis and South Indian food

MANGO COCONUT CHUTNEY

 Image: Freepik

A Kashmiri delight with grated radish and crunchy walnuts. Ideal with chapatis and rice

MOOLI WALNUT CHUTNEY

Image: Samosa forever Instagram 

An Assamese treat with olives, honey, and jaggery. A must-try for chutney fans

OLIVE GUR CHUTNEY

Image: Kitchenflames Instagram 

A twist on the classic coconut chutney with the zing of ginger. Perfectly soothing and sharp at the same time

COCONUT GINGER CHUTNEY

 Image: Freepik

