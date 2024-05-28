Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 28, 2024
10 unique chutneys to try
A sweet and sour chutney from Kerala, perfect for pineapple lovers and an essential part of Onam celebrations
PINEAPPLE PACHADI
Image: Freepik
Nutty and tangy, this peanut-based chutney with garlic, chilli powder, and tamarind is a staple with snacks like vada pav and bhel puri
SHENGDANA CHUTNEY
Image: Freepik
A flavorful chutney made from onions, tomatoes, and spices. It's a delicious accompaniment to dosas and uttapams
ONION CHUTNEY
Image: Food Mandi Instagram
Tangy and slightly spicy, this tomato chutney with onions, garlic, and chillies adds a bold flavour to dosas, idlis, and more
THAKKALI
Image: Freepik
Sweet and tangy chutney made with sun-dried mango pulp and dates. A delightful accompaniment to rice or snacks like samosas
AMSOTTO khejur
Image: Freepik
Smoky and flavourful, this chutney made with smoked fish is great with Assamese dishes like pithas or as a dip
XUKAN MACHOR CHUTNEY
Image: Freepik
A blend of mango, coconut, and chillies, this chutney is perfect with chapatis and South Indian food
MANGO COCONUT CHUTNEY
Image: Freepik
A Kashmiri delight with grated radish and crunchy walnuts. Ideal with chapatis and rice
MOOLI WALNUT CHUTNEY
Image: Samosa forever Instagram
An Assamese treat with olives, honey, and jaggery. A must-try for chutney fans
OLIVE GUR CHUTNEY
Image: Kitchenflames Instagram
A twist on the classic coconut chutney with the zing of ginger. Perfectly soothing and sharp at the same time
COCONUT GINGER CHUTNEY
Image: Freepik
