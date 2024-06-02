Heading 3

june 02, 2024

10 unique Indian pickles

Made with fermented bamboo shoots, it is part of Sikkimese cuisine

MESU PICKLE

Image: Pheri Bhetawla

A once very common winter pickle of Rajasthan made from local berries called Kair

KAIR KA ACHAAR

Image: biskut_bakester

A delicious sweet, spicy, and slightly tangy pickle made with baingan in Goa

BRINJAL PICKLE

Image: Abhiruchi Foods

Made of chickpeas and dry fenugreek seeds, this is a rare pickle of Gujarat

CHANA METHI ACHAR

Image: Abhiruchi Foods

A traditional and unique pickle of Assam but not very well known outside it

BANANA FLOWER PICKLE

Image: Abhiruchi Foods

Akhuni are fermented soya bean cakes used to make pickles or added to meat dishes in Nagaland

Image: Manisha Khuman

AKHUNI PICKLE

A sharp and fiery raw tamarind pickle from the Andhra and Telangana regions

CHINTAKAYA PACHADI

Image: Foodastic Instagram

Made From The Famously Fiery Bhut Jolokia Chilli or Naga Mircha

BHUT JOLOKIA PICKLE

Image: Seven sisters store

This curry leaves pickle from Tamil Nadu is a very unique side dish

KARIVEPAKU URUGAI

Image: Freepik

Topa Kuler berry is native to West Bengal and is known for its tart flavor

TOPA KULER ACHAAR

Image: Freepik

