Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 02, 2024
10 unique Indian pickles
Made with fermented bamboo shoots, it is part of Sikkimese cuisine
MESU PICKLE
Image: Pheri Bhetawla
A once very common winter pickle of Rajasthan made from local berries called Kair
KAIR KA ACHAAR
Image: biskut_bakester
A delicious sweet, spicy, and slightly tangy pickle made with baingan in Goa
BRINJAL PICKLE
Image: Abhiruchi Foods
Made of chickpeas and dry fenugreek seeds, this is a rare pickle of Gujarat
CHANA METHI ACHAR
Image: Abhiruchi Foods
A traditional and unique pickle of Assam but not very well known outside it
BANANA FLOWER PICKLE
Image: Abhiruchi Foods
Akhuni are fermented soya bean cakes used to make pickles or added to meat dishes in Nagaland
Image: Manisha Khuman
AKHUNI PICKLE
A sharp and fiery raw tamarind pickle from the Andhra and Telangana regions
CHINTAKAYA PACHADI
Image: Foodastic Instagram
Made From The Famously Fiery Bhut Jolokia Chilli or Naga Mircha
BHUT JOLOKIA PICKLE
Image: Seven sisters store
This curry leaves pickle from Tamil Nadu is a very unique side dish
KARIVEPAKU URUGAI
Image: Freepik
Topa Kuler berry is native to West Bengal and is known for its tart flavor
TOPA KULER ACHAAR
Image: Freepik
