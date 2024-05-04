Heading 3
MAY 04, 2024
10 unique lassi flavors
One of the most cooling, delicious, and hydrating drinks during the peak summer months in India
ROSE LASSI
Summer months mean mango delights in India and lassi is no exception
MANGO LASSI
A rich and loaded variant of the drink filled with dry fruits and nuts like almonds, kishmish, pista, etc
DRY FRUITS LASSI
The tanginess of yogurt with sweet strawberries creates a luscious blend that is delicious
STRAWBERRY LASSI
Delightful with the unique flavor and color of saffron and the warmth of cardamom
SAFFRON CARDAMOM LASSI
A unique blend of the flavors of betel leaves and yogurt that is refreshing and indulgent
PAAN LASSI
Blend ingredients like cocoa powder, chocolate syrup, yogurt, milk, and chocolate shavings for an indulgent treat
CHOCOLATE LASSI
MASALA LASSI
Masala lassi contains spices like cumin, coriander, and ginger. It is garnished with a sprinkle of mint or cilantro that enhances the taste
KESAR LASSI
This Lassi incorporates saffron strands for a golden hue and a subtle, exotic flavor
A tangy and tropical Lassi with chunks of juicy pineapple adds a burst of freshness
PINEAPPLE LASSI
