Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

MAY 04, 2024

10 unique lassi flavors 

One of the most cooling, delicious, and hydrating drinks during the peak summer months in India

ROSE LASSI

Summer months mean mango delights in India and lassi is no exception

MANGO LASSI

A rich and loaded variant of the drink filled with dry fruits and nuts like almonds, kishmish, pista, etc

DRY FRUITS LASSI

The tanginess of yogurt with sweet strawberries creates a luscious blend that is delicious

STRAWBERRY LASSI

Delightful with the unique flavor and color of saffron and the warmth of cardamom

SAFFRON CARDAMOM LASSI

A unique blend of the flavors of betel leaves and yogurt that is refreshing and indulgent

PAAN LASSI

Blend ingredients like cocoa powder, chocolate syrup, yogurt, milk, and chocolate shavings for an indulgent treat

CHOCOLATE LASSI 

MASALA LASSI 

Masala lassi contains spices like cumin, coriander, and ginger. It is garnished with a sprinkle of mint or cilantro that enhances the taste

KESAR LASSI 

This Lassi incorporates saffron strands for a golden hue and a subtle, exotic flavor

A tangy and tropical Lassi with chunks of juicy pineapple adds a burst of freshness

PINEAPPLE LASSI

