APRIL 18, 2024
10 Unique Tea Variations Tried in India
A popular choice among many Indians, providing a slightly spicy kick that is perfect for keeping warm on cold days
Ginger Tea
Image Source: freepik
To cure colds and fever, Tulsi Tea is one of the best home remedies, having a perfect blend of beneficial herbs and a bitter taste
Tulsi Tea
Image Source: freepik
Lembu Chai, also known as desi lemon tea, offers a refreshing flavor with the goodness of tea and tangy lemon. It is a delightful and invigorating beverage
Lembu Chai
Image Source: freepik
This comforting tea variation is prepared in almost every Indian household, giving a kadak taste to be active all day
Masala Tea
Image Source: freepik
Ronga Saah, a mild red tea popular in Assam, is prepared without milk and is definitely worth trying.
Image Source: freepik
Ronga Saah
Sulaimani Chai is a nutritious tea variation that aids digestion. It combines palm jaggery, lemon, and cardamom to create a flavorful and beneficial beverage, especially after a heavy meal
Sulaimani Chai
Image Source: freepik
Add a cardamom twist to your regular milk tea, commonly used in the Middle Eastern States, igniting your taste buds
Cardamom tea
Image Source: freepik
Butter Tea
Image Source: freepik
This tea is mostly consumed by people in Himalayan areas, available with a twist of Yak butter and salt
Kashmiri Kahwa
Image Source: freepik
This warming and fragrant Kashmiri Khawa is rich in flavors like pistachios, saffron, and dried fruits
Noon Chai
Image Source: freepik
The Noon chai with the perfect mix of salt, baking soda, and milk consists of thick cream and a salty flavor
