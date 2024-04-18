Heading 3

APRIL 18, 2024

10 Unique Tea Variations Tried in India

A popular choice among many Indians, providing a slightly spicy kick that is perfect for keeping warm on cold days

Ginger Tea

Image Source: freepik

To cure colds and fever, Tulsi Tea is one of the best home remedies, having a perfect blend of beneficial herbs and a bitter taste

Tulsi Tea

Image Source: freepik

Lembu Chai, also known as desi lemon tea, offers a refreshing flavor with the goodness of tea and tangy lemon. It is a delightful and invigorating beverage

Lembu Chai

Image Source:  freepik

This comforting tea variation is prepared in almost every Indian household, giving a kadak taste to be active all day

Masala Tea

Image Source:  freepik

Ronga Saah, a mild red tea popular in Assam, is prepared without milk and is definitely worth trying. 

Image Source: freepik

Ronga Saah

Sulaimani Chai is a nutritious tea variation that aids digestion. It combines palm jaggery, lemon, and cardamom to create a flavorful and beneficial beverage, especially after a heavy meal

Sulaimani Chai

Image Source: freepik

Add a cardamom twist to your regular milk tea, commonly used in the Middle Eastern States, igniting your taste buds

Cardamom tea

Image Source: freepik

Butter Tea

Image Source: freepik

This tea is mostly consumed by people in Himalayan areas, available with a twist of Yak butter and salt

Kashmiri Kahwa

Image Source: freepik

This warming and fragrant Kashmiri Khawa is rich in flavors like pistachios, saffron, and dried fruits

Noon Chai

Image Source: freepik

The Noon chai with the perfect mix of salt, baking soda, and milk consists of thick cream and a salty flavor

