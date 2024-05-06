Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel 

MAY 06, 2024

10 Unique things to shop from China

Enjoy your tea in the famous Chinese tea sets that are not only decorated but also vary in size, perfect to enhance the taste of tea

Tea Sets

Images: freepik

The Ceramics have been used for thousands of years in China and are known for their beautiful designs and colors

Ceramics

Images: freepik

The Fans in China has been used since the royal periods and is known as one of the essentials to carry in the bag

Hand fans

Images: freepik

Shop for some best handicraft items like colorful scarfs, silver bracelets, and shawls from the local handicrafts

Handicrafts

Images: freepik

Explore and buy some amazing handmade paintings, and miniatures, created impressively by emphasizing small details 

Art objects

Images: freepik

China is known as one of the best places to purchase silk, and you can find a large number of silk products in many stores

Images: freepik

Silk

For all sweet lovers, get your hands on and indulge in some of the local sweets of China and bring some back home in a sweet box

Sweets

Images: freepik

Not only in silk, but China is also rich in dealing with fabrics available at affordable rates

Fabrics

Images: freepik

Traditional China clothes

Images: freepik

Shop for some colorful China clothes as a memento. that are available in different  colors, fabrics, and styles

Taste unique varieties of tea in China, shop for some best flavors, and enjoy the essence at your home 

Chinese tea

Images: freepik

