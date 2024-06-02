Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 02, 2024

10 unspoken social rules to follow

Stay silent. Not everything needs to be said

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Protect who is behind you, and respect who is beside you

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Never beg for a relationship

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Never eat the last piece of something you didn’t buy

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Don’t throw your friend under the bus to impress someone

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Never insult the cooking when you are the guest

Image Source: Pexels

#6

Don’t use the urinal next to an occupied one

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Don’t take out your phone during a conversation

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Listen, nod, and most of all, make eye contact

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Don’t make fun of your friend in front of his kids

#10

Image Source: Pexels

