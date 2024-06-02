Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 02, 2024
10 unspoken social rules to follow
Stay silent. Not everything needs to be said
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Protect who is behind you, and respect who is beside you
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Never beg for a relationship
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Never eat the last piece of something you didn’t buy
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Don’t throw your friend under the bus to impress someone
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Never insult the cooking when you are the guest
Image Source: Pexels
#6
Don’t use the urinal next to an occupied one
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Don’t take out your phone during a conversation
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Listen, nod, and most of all, make eye contact
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Don’t make fun of your friend in front of his kids
#10
Image Source: Pexels
