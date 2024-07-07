Heading 3
JIYA SURANA
lifestyle
july 07, 2024
10 unspoken things that we feel
We feel a constant fear of not meeting expectations
#1
Our deep desire to be accepted and fit in
#2
Our worries about being financially stable, career and life after college
#3
Concerns about our abilities, appearance and social status
#4
The pressure to maintain a certain image on social media
#5
The fight with our inner demons, that we don't even openly discuss
#6
Feeling unprepared for adult responsibilities even with all the knowledge
#7
Regret over past decisions or missed opportunities is a common unspoken feeling that lingers in our minds
#8
There are moments when guilt creeps in, weighing heavy on our hearts, but we don't always voice it aloud
#9
Sometimes we feel lonely even when surrounded by people, and it's a quiet ache that we keep to ourselves
#10
