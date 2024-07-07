Heading 3

JIYA SURANA

lifestyle 

july 07, 2024

10 unspoken things that we feel

We feel a constant fear of not meeting expectations

#1

Image: Freepik

Our deep desire to be accepted and fit in

#2

Image: Freepik

Our worries about being financially stable, career and life after college

#3

Image: Freepik

Concerns about our abilities, appearance and social status

#4

Image: Freepik

The pressure to maintain a certain image on social media

#5

Image: Freepik

The fight with our inner demons, that we don't even openly discuss

Image: Freepik

#6

Feeling unprepared for adult responsibilities even with all the knowledge

#7

Image: Freepik

Regret over past decisions or missed opportunities is a common unspoken feeling that lingers in our minds 

#8

Image: Freepik

There are moments when guilt creeps in, weighing heavy on our hearts, but we don't always voice it aloud

#9

Image: Freepik

Sometimes we feel lonely even when surrounded by people, and it's a quiet ache that we keep to ourselves

#10

Image: Freepik

