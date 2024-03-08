Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 08, 2024
10 unusual coffee drinks
Kopi luwak or civet coffee is sometimes known as 'crap coffee' because it’s made from coffee beans pooped by civet cats in Bali
Poop coffee
Image: shutterstock
It's common practice in Turkey to find symbols or pictures in leftover thick ground coffee in cups to predict one's future
Turkish coffee that predicts future
Image: shutterstock
A high-calorie caffeinated drink made with added fat intended to fuel-start your day, also called bulletproof coffee
Butter coffee
Image: shutterstock
The Indonesian Kopi Joss is a special coffee in which a chunk of burning charcoal is dunked before serving!
Charcoal coffee
Image: shutterstock
This Vietnamese drink is almost a dessert and was invented when milk was scarce, so egg was used as replacement
Image: shutterstock
Egg coffee
In Taiwan, Formosan macaque monkeys eat coffee berries and spit out the seed which is made into coffee beans, and is said to have a distinct vanilla flavor
Monkey spit coffee
Image: shutterstock
This one is for all tea and coffee lovers as this Hong Kong beverage combines both coffee and tea
Yuanyang
Image: shutterstock
A sweet, tangy, effervescent, and rich "mock-tail" that is certainly a unique coffee experience
Espresso tonic
Image: shutterstock
Elephant dung coffee
Image: shutterstock
This coffee comes from the dung of elephants in Thailand and is said to be 'Immaculate and very flavourful' and with least acidity
Infuse your latte with touch of lavender syrup for a floral and calming twist
Lavender Latte
Image: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.