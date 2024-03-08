Heading 3

March 08, 2024

10 unusual coffee drinks

Kopi luwak or civet coffee is sometimes known as 'crap coffee' because it’s made from coffee beans pooped by civet cats in Bali

Poop coffee 

Image: shutterstock

It's common practice in Turkey to find symbols or pictures in leftover thick ground coffee in cups to predict one's future

Turkish coffee that predicts future

Image: shutterstock

A high-calorie caffeinated drink made with added fat intended to fuel-start your day, also called bulletproof coffee

Butter coffee 

Image: shutterstock

The Indonesian Kopi Joss is a special coffee in which a chunk of burning charcoal is dunked before serving!

Charcoal coffee

Image: shutterstock

This Vietnamese drink is almost a dessert and was invented when milk was scarce, so egg was used as replacement

Image: shutterstock

Egg coffee 

In Taiwan, Formosan macaque monkeys eat coffee berries and spit out the seed which is made into coffee beans, and is said to have a distinct vanilla flavor

Monkey spit coffee 

Image: shutterstock

This one is for all tea and coffee lovers as this Hong Kong beverage combines both coffee and tea

Yuanyang

Image: shutterstock

A sweet, tangy, effervescent, and rich "mock-tail" that is certainly a unique coffee experience

Espresso tonic 

Image: shutterstock

Elephant dung coffee 

Image: shutterstock

This coffee comes from the dung of elephants in Thailand and is said to be 'Immaculate and very flavourful' and with least acidity

Infuse your latte with touch of lavender syrup for a floral and calming twist

Lavender Latte

Image: shutterstock

