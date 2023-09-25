Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

10 Useful Mascara Hacks

This preconditioning formula makes the mascara last longer and also prevents flaking or smudging

 Use a lash primer

Image: Pexels

Use some translucent powder before applying mascara and see the volume of the lashes increase magically

Dust powder

Image: Pexels

It eliminates messy mascara getting all over your eyelid and ensures a clump-free application

Use a mascara guard

Image: Pexels

Scraping off excess product from the mascara wand into the tube before application on the eyelid ensures a smoother distribution

Wipe the excess

Image: Pexels

To add more volume and achieve a dramatic look, add more coats on the lashes after the previous coat dries up

 Layering is key 

Image: Pexels

Not everyone is a pro in this but heating the bristles avoids clumps and then let your eyes do the magic

Heating bristles

Image: Pexels

Dip the wand into petroleum jelly and use the wand like you would use the mascara. It lends a dewy look to the lashes

Use petroleum jelly

Image: Pexels

When applying thin coats of mascara, wiggle your mascara brush as you do when applying for maximum volume

Wiggle 

Image: Pexels

The remaining mascara on your wand can cause your lashes to clump and dry out faster. So, to avoid this, clean the wand after every use

Clean It

Image: Pexels

If your mascara container has dried up, try adding saline solutions to revive it and increase its life

Use a saline solution

Image: Pexels

