Mohit K. Dixit
Beauty
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
10 Useful Mascara Hacks
This preconditioning formula makes the mascara last longer and also prevents flaking or smudging
Use a lash primer
Image: Pexels
Use some translucent powder before applying mascara and see the volume of the lashes increase magically
Dust powder
Image: Pexels
It eliminates messy mascara getting all over your eyelid and ensures a clump-free application
Use a mascara guard
Image: Pexels
Scraping off excess product from the mascara wand into the tube before application on the eyelid ensures a smoother distribution
Wipe the excess
Image: Pexels
To add more volume and achieve a dramatic look, add more coats on the lashes after the previous coat dries up
Layering is key
Image: Pexels
Not everyone is a pro in this but heating the bristles avoids clumps and then let your eyes do the magic
Heating bristles
Image: Pexels
Dip the wand into petroleum jelly and use the wand like you would use the mascara. It lends a dewy look to the lashes
Use petroleum jelly
Image: Pexels
When applying thin coats of mascara, wiggle your mascara brush as you do when applying for maximum volume
Wiggle
Image: Pexels
The remaining mascara on your wand can cause your lashes to clump and dry out faster. So, to avoid this, clean the wand after every use
Clean It
Image: Pexels
If your mascara container has dried up, try adding saline solutions to revive it and increase its life
Use a saline solution
Image: Pexels
