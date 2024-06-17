Heading 3

10 vadas to enjoy across India

Made from Urad dal batter and deep-fried, this crispy South-Indian breakfast is enjoyed with sambhar and chutney

Medu Vada

Image Source: Freepik

These spicy green peppers stuffed with masala potatoes, coated in besan, and deep-fried are a popular street snack in Rajasthan

Rajasthani Mirchi Vada

Image Source: Freepik

A Bengali delicacy, these poppy seeds fritters are mixed with green chilies and maida, then fried in mustard oil 

Kacha Posto Vada

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet rice flour and jaggery donuts from Andhra Pradesh, these vadas are a popular snack enjoyed with tea

Vella Vadai

Image Source: Freepik

A Maharashtrian favorite vadas made with tapioca pearls, spices, and sometimes potatoes, most popular during fasting

Sabudana Vada

Image Source: Freepik

Bengali fish oil vadas made with fish oil, ginger-garlic paste, onions, green chilies, and flour, deep-fried, and enjoyed with meals

Image Source: Freepik

Maacher Tel-er Boda

Rajasthani deep-fried snacks made with mixed lentils, served with zesty green chutney

Kalmi Vada

Image Source: Freepik

Also known as Chal Dal Vada, these crunchy fritters are made from a spicy tur dal mixture and are a popular tea-time snack

Masala Vada

Image Source: Freepik

A Gujarati delicacy where moong dal vadas are soaked in a tangy mustard-flavored liquid called Kanji

Kanji Vada

Image Source: Freepik

Batata Vada

Image Source: Freepik

Spicy mashed potatoes coated in besan batter and deep-fried, this Maharashtrian snack is served with tamarind and coriander chutneys

