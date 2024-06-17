Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
10 vadas to enjoy across India
Made from Urad dal batter and deep-fried, this crispy South-Indian breakfast is enjoyed with sambhar and chutney
Medu Vada
These spicy green peppers stuffed with masala potatoes, coated in besan, and deep-fried are a popular street snack in Rajasthan
Rajasthani Mirchi Vada
A Bengali delicacy, these poppy seeds fritters are mixed with green chilies and maida, then fried in mustard oil
Kacha Posto Vada
Sweet rice flour and jaggery donuts from Andhra Pradesh, these vadas are a popular snack enjoyed with tea
Vella Vadai
A Maharashtrian favorite vadas made with tapioca pearls, spices, and sometimes potatoes, most popular during fasting
Sabudana Vada
Bengali fish oil vadas made with fish oil, ginger-garlic paste, onions, green chilies, and flour, deep-fried, and enjoyed with meals
Maacher Tel-er Boda
Rajasthani deep-fried snacks made with mixed lentils, served with zesty green chutney
Kalmi Vada
Also known as Chal Dal Vada, these crunchy fritters are made from a spicy tur dal mixture and are a popular tea-time snack
Masala Vada
A Gujarati delicacy where moong dal vadas are soaked in a tangy mustard-flavored liquid called Kanji
Kanji Vada
Batata Vada
Spicy mashed potatoes coated in besan batter and deep-fried, this Maharashtrian snack is served with tamarind and coriander chutneys
