Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 14, 2024
10 Valentine's Day Recipes
Dip fresh strawberries in melted chocolate for a classic treat
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Image: pexels
Make heart-shaped pancakes for a lovely breakfast
Heart-Shaped Pancakes
Image: pexels
Bake delicious red velvet cupcakes and top them with cream cheese frosting
Red Velvet Cupcakes:
Image: pexels
Cook lobster tails with garlic butter for an elegant dinner
Garlic Butter Lobster Tails
Image: pexels
Arrange cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, and basil leaves on skewers, drizzle with balsamic glaze
Caprese Salad Skewers
Image: pexels
Prepare a decadent chocolate tart with a layer of raspberry filling
Raspberry Chocolate Tart:
Image: pexels
Shape pizza dough into a heart and top it with your favorite toppings
Heart-Shaped Pizza
Image: pexels
Combine fresh spinach, sliced strawberries, nuts, and feta cheese, toss with balsamic vinaigrette
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Image: pexels
Cook shrimp in a garlic butter sauce and serve over pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Image: pexels
Bake individual chocolate cakes with gooey textures for a rich dessert
Molten Lava Cakes:
Image: pexels
