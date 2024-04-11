Heading 3
Jiya Surana
APRIL 11, 2024
10 varieties of chaat
The combination of puris with yoghurt and chutney makes it a refreshing and delightful treat to try
Dahi Puri
This street food combines crispy papdi with a blend of flavourful toppings
Papdi chaat
Bhel puri is a refreshing combination of puffed rice, sev, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and tangy tamarind chutney
Bhel Puri
Hailing from Mumbai, this streetside chaat consists of potato patties served with a spicy white pea curry (ragda) and an array of flavourful toppings
Ragda Pattice
An irresistible combination of combining two of India's favourite foods, is a must-have
Samosa Chaat
Fried potato patties topped with yogurt, chutneys, and spices, creating a flavorful and satisfying dish
Aloo Tikki Chaat
It is protein-rich snack that will satisfy the taste buds of the people
Chana Chaat
Gol Gappe
Crispy hollow puris filled with spicy, tangy water, potatoes, and chickpeas
Sev Puri
Sev puri is a delightful combination of crispy puris topped with a mixture of diced potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and a combination of tangy and sweet chutneys
Soft lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt, garnished with tamarind chutney and spices
Dahi Bhalla
