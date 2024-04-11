Heading 3

10 varieties of chaat

The combination of puris with yoghurt and chutney makes it a refreshing and delightful treat to try 

Dahi Puri 

Image Source: shutterstock

This street food combines crispy papdi with a blend of flavourful toppings

Papdi chaat 

Image Source: shutterstock

Bhel puri is a refreshing combination of puffed rice, sev, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and tangy tamarind chutney 

Bhel Puri 

Image Source:  freepik

Hailing from Mumbai, this streetside chaat consists of potato patties served with a spicy white pea curry (ragda) and an array of flavourful toppings

Ragda Pattice 

Image Source: shutterstock

An irresistible combination of combining two of India's favourite foods, is a must-have

Image Source: shutterstock

Samosa Chaat

Fried potato patties topped with yogurt, chutneys, and spices, creating a flavorful and satisfying dish

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Image Source: shutterstock

It is protein-rich snack that will satisfy the taste buds of the people

Chana Chaat 

Image Source: shutterstock

Gol Gappe 

Image Source: shutterstock

Crispy hollow puris filled with spicy, tangy water, potatoes, and chickpeas

Sev Puri 

Image Source: shutterstock

Sev puri is a delightful combination of crispy puris topped with a mixture of diced potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and a combination of tangy and sweet chutneys 

Soft lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt, garnished with tamarind chutney and spices

Dahi Bhalla

Image Source: shutterstock

