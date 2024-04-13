Heading 3

APRIL 13, 2024

10 varieties of non-veg pulao

A famed Anglo-Indian dish with fragrant rice and tender chicken, often served with spicy mint chutney

Junglee Pulao

Derived from the Persian word for fish, "Mahi Pulao" is a flavorful dish where marinated fish is fried and then cooked with rice and spices, creating a rich and aromatic meal

Mahi pulao

Afghanistan's national dish, featuring marinated mutton, spices, and dry fruits for a festive meal

Kabuli mutton pulao 

Inspired by Turkish cuisine, this pulao combines tender chicken seekh kebab with aromatic rice 

Chicken Seekh Kebab Pulao

A creamy delight, marrying chicken malai tikka with rice, offers an enticing aroma and flavor

Chicken Malai Tikka Pulao

A timeless mutton pulao with tender meat and basmati rice, simmered in flavorful broth for a rich taste

Yakhni Pulao

A Maharashtrian delight, Kolambi Bhat blends prawns and rice with aromatic spices. Ideal for any meal, it promises a burst of flavors

Kolambi Bhat 

Yarkhandi pulao 

From Ladakh, traditionally prepared with goat meat and rice. Enhanced with shah jeera, almonds, apricot kernels, and black raisins, it's a culinary gem

Jadoh or Khasi pulao 

A staple of Meghalaya, prepared with red rice and meat, often cooked in pork fat. Its rich color and hearty flavor make it a favorite among locals and tourists alike

Anda keema is used to make the most delicious rice dish by using fresh onions and heavy tomato paste. The pulao has a slightly tangy taste 

Anda Keema Pulao

