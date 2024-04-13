Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 13, 2024
10 varieties of non-veg pulao
A famed Anglo-Indian dish with fragrant rice and tender chicken, often served with spicy mint chutney
Junglee Pulao
Image Source: freepik
Derived from the Persian word for fish, "Mahi Pulao" is a flavorful dish where marinated fish is fried and then cooked with rice and spices, creating a rich and aromatic meal
Mahi pulao
Image Source: freepik
Afghanistan's national dish, featuring marinated mutton, spices, and dry fruits for a festive meal
Kabuli mutton pulao
Image Source: freepik
Inspired by Turkish cuisine, this pulao combines tender chicken seekh kebab with aromatic rice
Chicken Seekh Kebab Pulao
Image Source: freepik
A creamy delight, marrying chicken malai tikka with rice, offers an enticing aroma and flavor
Image Source: freepik
Chicken Malai Tikka Pulao
A timeless mutton pulao with tender meat and basmati rice, simmered in flavorful broth for a rich taste
Yakhni Pulao
Image Source: freepik
A Maharashtrian delight, Kolambi Bhat blends prawns and rice with aromatic spices. Ideal for any meal, it promises a burst of flavors
Kolambi Bhat
Image Source: freepik
Yarkhandi pulao
Image Source: freepik
From Ladakh, traditionally prepared with goat meat and rice. Enhanced with shah jeera, almonds, apricot kernels, and black raisins, it's a culinary gem
Jadoh or Khasi pulao
Image Source: freepik
A staple of Meghalaya, prepared with red rice and meat, often cooked in pork fat. Its rich color and hearty flavor make it a favorite among locals and tourists alike
Anda keema is used to make the most delicious rice dish by using fresh onions and heavy tomato paste. The pulao has a slightly tangy taste
Anda Keema Pulao
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.