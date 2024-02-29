Heading 3

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

10 varieties of sprouts 

Mild flavor and crisp texture. Ideal for stir-fries, salads, and Asian dishes

Mung Bean Sprouts

Light, fresh flavor similar to sweet peas. Add crunch to salads, wraps, and garnishes

Green Pea Sprouts

Mild and nutty flavor. Boost the nutritional value of salads, wraps, and snacks

Chickpea Sprouts

Nutrient-packed with a mild, broccoli-like taste. Ideal for salads and sandwiches

Broccoli Sprouts 

Peppery kick and vibrant color. Perfect for enhancing salads and adding a zesty touch

Radish Sprouts

Mild and crisp with a subtle nutty taste. Elevate salads, wraps, and sandwiches

Alfalfa Sprouts

Nutty and crunchy. Enhance salads, sandwiches, and wraps with a unique twist

Sunflower Sprouts

Delicate, earthy taste. Great for salads, sandwiches, and a nutrient-rich addition to your diet

Lentil Sprouts

Fenugreek Sprouts

Fenugreek sprouts, also known as methi sprouts, have a slightly bitter taste and are added to salads, dals, and vegetable stir-fries

Bengal gram sprouts, also called chana sprouts are commonly used in salads, chaat, and sprouted chana masala

Bengal Gram Sprouts

