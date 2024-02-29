Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
10 varieties of sprouts
Mild flavor and crisp texture. Ideal for stir-fries, salads, and Asian dishes
Mung Bean Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Light, fresh flavor similar to sweet peas. Add crunch to salads, wraps, and garnishes
Green Pea Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Mild and nutty flavor. Boost the nutritional value of salads, wraps, and snacks
Chickpea Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Nutrient-packed with a mild, broccoli-like taste. Ideal for salads and sandwiches
Broccoli Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Peppery kick and vibrant color. Perfect for enhancing salads and adding a zesty touch
Image Source: shutterstock
Radish Sprouts
Mild and crisp with a subtle nutty taste. Elevate salads, wraps, and sandwiches
Alfalfa Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Nutty and crunchy. Enhance salads, sandwiches, and wraps with a unique twist
Sunflower Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Delicate, earthy taste. Great for salads, sandwiches, and a nutrient-rich addition to your diet
Lentil Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Fenugreek Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Fenugreek sprouts, also known as methi sprouts, have a slightly bitter taste and are added to salads, dals, and vegetable stir-fries
Bengal gram sprouts, also called chana sprouts are commonly used in salads, chaat, and sprouted chana masala
Bengal Gram Sprouts
Image Source: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.