AUGUST 08, 2023
10 Veg foods for kidney health
Cabbage is enriched with Vitamin K, C and B complex which is good for the kidneys
Cabbage
It is a great source of fiber and anti-inflammatory nutrients
Cauliflower
Radish is a great food for the kidneys as it is low in sodium, potassium and phosphorous
Radish
Turnip is full of Vitamin C, B6, manganese and fiber
Turnip
Bell pepper
Bell peppers are filled with nutrients and low in potassium
Arugula
Arugula is one of the best foods for kidneys as it is low in sodium and potassium
Pineapple is a great source of manganese, fiber, Vitamin C and low in potassium
Pineapple
Red grapes are one of the fruits good for the kidney. They are low in sodium and potassium
Red grapes
Blueberries
They are loaded with antioxidants and nutrients and are low in sodium and potassium
One of the best ways to add sodium-free flavor to your renal diet is sauteing onion with garlic. It helps improve kidney health
Onions
