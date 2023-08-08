Heading 3

10 Veg foods for kidney health

Image: Pexels

Cabbage is enriched with Vitamin K, C and B complex which is good for the kidneys

Cabbage

It is a great source of fiber and anti-inflammatory nutrients

Image: Pexels

Cauliflower

Radish is a great food for the kidneys as it is low in sodium, potassium and phosphorous 

Image: Pexels

Radish

Turnip is full of Vitamin C, B6, manganese and fiber

Image: Pexels

Turnip

Bell pepper

Image: Pexels

Bell peppers are filled with nutrients and low in potassium 

Image: Pexels

Arugula

Arugula is one of the best foods for kidneys as it is low in sodium and potassium

Pineapple is a great source of manganese, fiber, Vitamin C and low in potassium

Pineapple

Image: Pexels

Red grapes are one of the fruits good for the kidney. They are low in sodium and potassium 

Red grapes

Image: Pexels

Blueberries

Image: Pexels

They are loaded with antioxidants and nutrients and are low in sodium and potassium 

Image: Pexels

One of the best ways to add sodium-free flavor to your renal diet is sauteing onion with garlic. It helps improve kidney health

Onions

