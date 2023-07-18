Heading 3

10 vegan sources of Calcium

Soy foods like soybeans, tofu, and tempeh are naturally rich in calcium

Soy foods

They are rich in fiber, and protein in addition to calcium

Beans, peas, and lentils

Certain nuts like almonds are very rich in calcium 

Nuts

Seeds like sesame, chia, and flax contain decent amounts of calcium

Seeds

Grains

Some grains like amaranth and teff are two gluten-free grains that can provide calcium to the body

Seaweed

Adding seaweed to your diet is a good way to increase your calcium intake to the body

Dark leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables are rich in calcium 

Leafy greens

Some fruits like oranges, blackberries, blackcurrants, and raspberries are rich in calcium

Fruits

Fortified food

Fortified foods have calcium added during the manufacturing process. Foods like yogurts and cereal are examples of fortified food 

They include plant milks and orange juices which can add significant amounts of calcium to your diet

Fortified juices

