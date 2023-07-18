Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 18, 2023
10 vegan sources of Calcium
Soy foods like soybeans, tofu, and tempeh are naturally rich in calcium
Soy foods
Image: Pexels
They are rich in fiber, and protein in addition to calcium
Image: Pexels
Beans, peas, and lentils
Certain nuts like almonds are very rich in calcium
Nuts
Image: Pexels
Seeds like sesame, chia, and flax contain decent amounts of calcium
Seeds
Image: Pexels
Grains
Image: Pexels
Some grains like amaranth and teff are two gluten-free grains that can provide calcium to the body
Image: Pexels
Seaweed
Adding seaweed to your diet is a good way to increase your calcium intake to the body
Dark leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables are rich in calcium
Leafy greens
Image: Pexels
Some fruits like oranges, blackberries, blackcurrants, and raspberries are rich in calcium
Fruits
Image: Pexels
Fortified food
Image: Pexels
Fortified foods have calcium added during the manufacturing process. Foods like yogurts and cereal are examples of fortified food
Image: Pexels
They include plant milks and orange juices which can add significant amounts of calcium to your diet
Fortified juices
