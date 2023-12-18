Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 18, 2023

10 vegetable parathas to try

A timeless favorite, the humble Aloo Paratha is a comfort food classic. Mashed potatoes spiced to perfection, encased in a golden-brown layer of paratha dough – a symphony of flavors in every bite

Aloo Paratha 

Image Source: Pexels 

Elevate your paratha experience with Gobi Paratha. Grated cauliflower seasoned with aromatic spices, folded into layers of soft dough, and cooked to crispy perfection

Gobi Paratha

Image Source: Pexels 

For a nutritious twist, Palak Paratha is a green delight. Fresh spinach blended into the dough, creating vibrant parathas that are as healthy as they are delicious

Palak Paratha

Image Source: Pexels 

Immerse yourself in the earthy aroma of Methi Paratha. Fresh fenugreek leaves combined with whole wheat flour yield a flavorful and wholesome flatbread

Methi Paratha

Image Source: Pixabay 

Sweetness and crunch meet in Carrot Paratha. Grated carrots seasoned with spices, nestled within layers of dough, offering a delightful balance of flavors

Carrot Paratha

Image Source: Pexels 

Add a splash of color to your plate with Beetroot Paratha. Grated beetroots bring both color and a subtle sweetness to this visually appealing dish

Beetroot Paratha 

Image Source: Pexels 

Enjoy a medley of flavors with Mixed Vegetable Paratha. A combination of finely chopped carrots, peas, and beans, creating a diverse and tasty stuffing

Mixed Vegetable Paratha

Image Source: Pexels 

Embrace the peppery notes of Radish Paratha. Grated radishes mixed with spices, encased in a crispy layer of dough, making for a refreshing and unique taste

Radish Paratha 

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in the rich flavors of Onion Paratha. Finely chopped onions seasoned with spices, adding a zingy kick to your paratha experience

Onion Paratha 

Image Source: Pexels 

Dive into the creamy goodness of Paneer Paratha. Spiced cottage cheese crumbles wrapped in soft dough, creating a satisfying and protein-packed delight

Paneer Paratha 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here