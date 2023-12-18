Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 18, 2023
10 vegetable parathas to try
A timeless favorite, the humble Aloo Paratha is a comfort food classic. Mashed potatoes spiced to perfection, encased in a golden-brown layer of paratha dough – a symphony of flavors in every bite
Aloo Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Elevate your paratha experience with Gobi Paratha. Grated cauliflower seasoned with aromatic spices, folded into layers of soft dough, and cooked to crispy perfection
Gobi Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
For a nutritious twist, Palak Paratha is a green delight. Fresh spinach blended into the dough, creating vibrant parathas that are as healthy as they are delicious
Palak Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the earthy aroma of Methi Paratha. Fresh fenugreek leaves combined with whole wheat flour yield a flavorful and wholesome flatbread
Methi Paratha
Image Source: Pixabay
Sweetness and crunch meet in Carrot Paratha. Grated carrots seasoned with spices, nestled within layers of dough, offering a delightful balance of flavors
Carrot Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Add a splash of color to your plate with Beetroot Paratha. Grated beetroots bring both color and a subtle sweetness to this visually appealing dish
Beetroot Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy a medley of flavors with Mixed Vegetable Paratha. A combination of finely chopped carrots, peas, and beans, creating a diverse and tasty stuffing
Mixed Vegetable Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Embrace the peppery notes of Radish Paratha. Grated radishes mixed with spices, encased in a crispy layer of dough, making for a refreshing and unique taste
Radish Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the rich flavors of Onion Paratha. Finely chopped onions seasoned with spices, adding a zingy kick to your paratha experience
Onion Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Dive into the creamy goodness of Paneer Paratha. Spiced cottage cheese crumbles wrapped in soft dough, creating a satisfying and protein-packed delight
Paneer Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
