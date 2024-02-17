Heading 3
10 Vegetables to eat in summer
Crisp, hydrating, and versatile for salads or snacks
Cucumber
Juicy, flavorful, and abundant during the summer season
Tomatoes
Colorful, crunchy, and packed with vitamins and antioxidants
Bell Peppers
Light and versatile, perfect for grilling, sautéing, or baking
Zucchini
Sweet and delicious when freshly harvested, a summer BBQ favorite
Corn
Tender and nutritious, great for salads, stir-fries, or steaming
Green Beans
Versatile and hearty, ideal for grilling, roasting, or making dips
Eggplant
Yellow squash and zucchini varieties are abundant and delicious in summer dishes
Summer Squash
Arugula
Peppery and refreshing, perfect for salads or adding a kick to sandwiches
Fragrant and aromatic, a staple herb for summer salads, pasta, and pesto
Basil
