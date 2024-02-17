Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 Vegetables to eat in summer

Crisp, hydrating, and versatile for salads or snacks

Cucumber

Image Source: pexels

Juicy, flavorful, and abundant during the summer season

Tomatoes

Image Source: pexels

Colorful, crunchy, and packed with vitamins and antioxidants

Bell Peppers 

Image Source: pexels

Light and versatile, perfect for grilling, sautéing, or baking

Zucchini

Image Source: pexels

Sweet and delicious when freshly harvested, a summer BBQ favorite

Image Source: pexels

Corn

Tender and nutritious, great for salads, stir-fries, or steaming

Green Beans 

Image Source: pexels

 Versatile and hearty, ideal for grilling, roasting, or making dips

Eggplant

Image Source: pexels

Yellow squash and zucchini varieties are abundant and delicious in summer dishes

Summer Squash 

Image Source: pexels

Arugula

Image Source: pexels

Peppery and refreshing, perfect for salads or adding a kick to sandwiches

Fragrant and aromatic, a staple herb for summer salads, pasta, and pesto

Basil

Image Source: pexels

