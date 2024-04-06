Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 06, 2024

10 Vegetarian dinner recipes to try

The perfect mix of vegetables cooked in flavorful spices tastes best with rice and lemon wedges

Vegetable curry

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting North Indian dish is prepared with chopped potatoes and cauliflower, seasoned with spices, and served with a choice of bread or roti

Aloo Gobi

Image Source: Pexels

Inspired by the famous Chicken tikka masala, Tofu tikka masala is the vegan version that is made with marinated tofu in a creamy tomato-based sauce

Tofu Tikka Masala

Image Source: Freepik

This nutritious curry mixing chickpeas, spinach, and tomatoes with spices, tastes like heaven with rice, roti, or naan

Chana Saag

Image Source: Freepik

This creamy and flavorful dish combines chickpea and coconut with perfect Indian spices for a burst of flavors

Image Source: Pexels

Chickpea curry

Cauliflower cooked in tomato and coconut milk sauce is a perfect mild curry that can be adjusted according to taste preferences

Cauliflower curry

Image Source: Freepik

This simple yet delightful dish is made with ladyfingers cooked with Southern flavors like mustard seeds, tamarind, jaggery, and coconut

Southern style okra

Image Source: Freepik

This quick and healthy curry is prepared with sweet potatoes and coconut milk, offering a creamy and flavorful dish

Sweet Potato curry

Image Source: Pexels

Dal Tadka

Image Source: Freepik

This famous Indian dish features yellow lentils cooked with spices topped with coriander leaves, commonly served with rice or roti

This basmati rice is cooked with a blend of spices and mixed vegetables, creating a flavorful and delicious dish to try

One pot vegetable biryani

Image Source: Freepik

