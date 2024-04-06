Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 06, 2024
10 Vegetarian dinner recipes to try
The perfect mix of vegetables cooked in flavorful spices tastes best with rice and lemon wedges
Vegetable curry
Image Source: Freepik
A comforting North Indian dish is prepared with chopped potatoes and cauliflower, seasoned with spices, and served with a choice of bread or roti
Aloo Gobi
Image Source: Pexels
Inspired by the famous Chicken tikka masala, Tofu tikka masala is the vegan version that is made with marinated tofu in a creamy tomato-based sauce
Tofu Tikka Masala
Image Source: Freepik
This nutritious curry mixing chickpeas, spinach, and tomatoes with spices, tastes like heaven with rice, roti, or naan
Chana Saag
Image Source: Freepik
This creamy and flavorful dish combines chickpea and coconut with perfect Indian spices for a burst of flavors
Image Source: Pexels
Chickpea curry
Cauliflower cooked in tomato and coconut milk sauce is a perfect mild curry that can be adjusted according to taste preferences
Cauliflower curry
Image Source: Freepik
This simple yet delightful dish is made with ladyfingers cooked with Southern flavors like mustard seeds, tamarind, jaggery, and coconut
Southern style okra
Image Source: Freepik
This quick and healthy curry is prepared with sweet potatoes and coconut milk, offering a creamy and flavorful dish
Sweet Potato curry
Image Source: Pexels
Dal Tadka
Image Source: Freepik
This famous Indian dish features yellow lentils cooked with spices topped with coriander leaves, commonly served with rice or roti
This basmati rice is cooked with a blend of spices and mixed vegetables, creating a flavorful and delicious dish to try
One pot vegetable biryani
Image Source: Freepik
