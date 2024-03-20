Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

10 vegetarian dishes from Andhra Pradesh

Stuffed eggplant curry with tamarind and mustard seeds. Best served with rice or rotis

Gutti Vankaya Kura

Image Source: Shutterstock

Spicy shredded jackfruit marinated in flavorful spices. Perfect with rice and rotis

Panasa Puttu Koora

Image Source: Shutterstock

Crispy fritters made from idli batter, ideal for snacking. Best with coconut-ginger chutney

Punugulu

Image Source: Shutterstock

Stir-fried ivy gourd with nuts and spices. Crispy and nutty, perfect with roti or rice and rasam

Dondakaya Fry

Image Source: Shutterstock

Horse gram-based soupy dish, rich in protein and fiber. Goes well with steamed rice

Image Source: Shutterstock

Ulava Charu

Tangy sorrel leaves pickle or chutney with spices. Great with onions, steamed rice, dosa, or roti

Gongura Pachadi

Image Source: Shutterstock

Sweet flatbread with chana dal, jaggery, and cardamom. A delightful dessert for celebrations

Bobbatlu

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also known as Poornalu, it is a sweet treat with rice flour, jaggery, and dry fruits. A festive favorite

Boorelu

Image Source: Shutterstock

Pesarattu

Image Source: Shutterstock

Nutritious green moong dal dosa, served with various chutneys. A unique breakfast option

Similar to upma, It is prepared with rice rava, lentils, and a variety of spices like cumin, asafoetida, and red chilies

Uppudu Pindi

Image Source: Shutterstock

