Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
10 vegetarian dishes from Andhra Pradesh
Stuffed eggplant curry with tamarind and mustard seeds. Best served with rice or rotis
Gutti Vankaya Kura
Image Source: Shutterstock
Spicy shredded jackfruit marinated in flavorful spices. Perfect with rice and rotis
Panasa Puttu Koora
Image Source: Shutterstock
Crispy fritters made from idli batter, ideal for snacking. Best with coconut-ginger chutney
Punugulu
Image Source: Shutterstock
Stir-fried ivy gourd with nuts and spices. Crispy and nutty, perfect with roti or rice and rasam
Dondakaya Fry
Image Source: Shutterstock
Horse gram-based soupy dish, rich in protein and fiber. Goes well with steamed rice
Image Source: Shutterstock
Ulava Charu
Tangy sorrel leaves pickle or chutney with spices. Great with onions, steamed rice, dosa, or roti
Gongura Pachadi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Sweet flatbread with chana dal, jaggery, and cardamom. A delightful dessert for celebrations
Bobbatlu
Image Source: Shutterstock
Also known as Poornalu, it is a sweet treat with rice flour, jaggery, and dry fruits. A festive favorite
Boorelu
Image Source: Shutterstock
Pesarattu
Image Source: Shutterstock
Nutritious green moong dal dosa, served with various chutneys. A unique breakfast option
Similar to upma, It is prepared with rice rava, lentils, and a variety of spices like cumin, asafoetida, and red chilies
Uppudu Pindi
Image Source: Shutterstock
