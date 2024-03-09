Heading 3

March 09, 2024

10 vermicelli dishes 

 A spicy and tangy dish made with vermicelli, mixed vegetables

Vermicelli Bhath

Image: pexels

A South Asian rice pudding made with vermicelli, milk, and sugar and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts

Kheer

Image: freepik

 Similar to rice pulao, but made with vermicelli instead of rice and flavored with spices and vegetables

Vermicelli Pulao

Image: pexels

A flavorful rice dish prepared with vermicelli, mixed vegetables, and aromatic spices

Vermicelli Biryani

Image: pexels

A refreshing Asian salad made with rice vermicelli noodles, fresh vegetables like cucumber and carrots, herbs like mint and cilantro, and often topped with grilled chicken or shrimp

Image: pexels

 Rice Vermicelli Salad

A South Indian breakfast dish made with roasted vermicelli cooked with spices, vegetables, and sometimes lentils or peanuts

Sevai Upma

Image: pexels

A simple soup made with vermicelli noodles cooked in a flavorful broth, often with vegetables, chicken, or seafood

Vermicelli Soup

Image: pexels

A quick and easy dish made by stir-frying vermicelli noodles with vegetables, meat, tofu, and a variety of sauces in Asian cuisine

 Vermicelli Stir-fry

Image: pexels

Vermicelli with Clams

Image: pexels

A Mediterranean dish where vermicelli is cooked with fresh clams, garlic, white wine, and herbs like parsley and lemon zest

A traditional Indian and Pakistani dessert made with vermicelli cooked in sweetened milk, flavored with cardamom and saffron, and garnished with nuts like almonds and pistachios

 Sheer Khurma

Image: freepik

Image: freepik

