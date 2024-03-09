Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 09, 2024
10 vermicelli dishes
A spicy and tangy dish made with vermicelli, mixed vegetables
Vermicelli Bhath
Image: pexels
A South Asian rice pudding made with vermicelli, milk, and sugar and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts
Kheer
Image: freepik
Similar to rice pulao, but made with vermicelli instead of rice and flavored with spices and vegetables
Vermicelli Pulao
Image: pexels
A flavorful rice dish prepared with vermicelli, mixed vegetables, and aromatic spices
Vermicelli Biryani
Image: pexels
A refreshing Asian salad made with rice vermicelli noodles, fresh vegetables like cucumber and carrots, herbs like mint and cilantro, and often topped with grilled chicken or shrimp
Image: pexels
Rice Vermicelli Salad
A South Indian breakfast dish made with roasted vermicelli cooked with spices, vegetables, and sometimes lentils or peanuts
Sevai Upma
Image: pexels
A simple soup made with vermicelli noodles cooked in a flavorful broth, often with vegetables, chicken, or seafood
Vermicelli Soup
Image: pexels
A quick and easy dish made by stir-frying vermicelli noodles with vegetables, meat, tofu, and a variety of sauces in Asian cuisine
Vermicelli Stir-fry
Image: pexels
Vermicelli with Clams
Image: pexels
A Mediterranean dish where vermicelli is cooked with fresh clams, garlic, white wine, and herbs like parsley and lemon zest
A traditional Indian and Pakistani dessert made with vermicelli cooked in sweetened milk, flavored with cardamom and saffron, and garnished with nuts like almonds and pistachios
Sheer Khurma
Image: freepik
