Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

10 Virgo Celebrities: Ft Bollywood

September 9: The Khiladi Kumar is an ideal embodiment of the Virgo sign for demonstrating creativity, perfectionism, and honesty 

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

September 21: This actress can be a little critical sometimes, yet calm and practical which makes her a true Virgo

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

September 14: This actor-singer shows his versatility and perfectionism in his all films, which is a prominent Virgo trait

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

September 4: This late actor was recognised for his judgmental and impulsive attitude yet he won everyone over with his honest and creative side, which makes him an ideal Virgo

Rishi Kapoor

Image: Neetu Singh’s Instagram

Prachi Desai

Image: Prachi Desai’s Instagram

September 12: This actress always shows a humble and caring nature which is a prominent Virgo quality

September 18: This legendary actress is known for her versatility and intellect, which are the ideal Virgo traits 

Shabana Azmi

Image: Shabana Azmi’s Instagram

September 7: Radhika Apte never hesitates to give an honest opinion, also has a subtle and calm nature that makes her an ideal exemplar of Virgo

Radhika Apte

Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram

September 11: From this Drishyam Star's modest and caring nature it isn't tough to identify her as a Vrigo

Shriya Saran

Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram

September 10: This actor is always humble with others adding to his intelligence and preserved nature, his Virgo traits are quite evident 

Atul Kulkarni 

Image: Atul Kulkarni’s Instagram

August 27: This actress is recognized for her opinionated, honest and reliable nature, which is a common trait amongst Virgos

Neha Dhupia

Image: Neha Dhupia’s Instagram

