Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
10 Virgo Celebrities: Ft Bollywood
September 9: The Khiladi Kumar is an ideal embodiment of the Virgo sign for demonstrating creativity, perfectionism, and honesty
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
September 21: This actress can be a little critical sometimes, yet calm and practical which makes her a true Virgo
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
September 14: This actor-singer shows his versatility and perfectionism in his all films, which is a prominent Virgo trait
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
September 4: This late actor was recognised for his judgmental and impulsive attitude yet he won everyone over with his honest and creative side, which makes him an ideal Virgo
Rishi Kapoor
Image: Neetu Singh’s Instagram
Prachi Desai
Image: Prachi Desai’s Instagram
September 12: This actress always shows a humble and caring nature which is a prominent Virgo quality
September 18: This legendary actress is known for her versatility and intellect, which are the ideal Virgo traits
Shabana Azmi
Image: Shabana Azmi’s Instagram
September 7: Radhika Apte never hesitates to give an honest opinion, also has a subtle and calm nature that makes her an ideal exemplar of Virgo
Radhika Apte
Image: Radhika Apte’s Instagram
September 11: From this Drishyam Star's modest and caring nature it isn't tough to identify her as a Vrigo
Shriya Saran
Image: Shriya Saran’s Instagram
September 10: This actor is always humble with others adding to his intelligence and preserved nature, his Virgo traits are quite evident
Atul Kulkarni
Image: Atul Kulkarni’s Instagram
August 27: This actress is recognized for her opinionated, honest and reliable nature, which is a common trait amongst Virgos
Neha Dhupia
Image: Neha Dhupia’s Instagram
