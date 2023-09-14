Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
10 Virgo Celebrities: Ft Hollywood
September 1: The Euphoria star shows her creativity and perfectionism in every role she plays, which makes her a true Virgo
Zendaya
Image: Zendaya’s Instagram
September 4: From the pop queen's compassionate, creative, calm and preserved nature it isn't hard to determine her as a Virgo
Beyoncé
Image: Beyoncé’s Instagram
August 25: This Gossip Girl alum’s opinionated, yet reliable and kind nature makes her an easily recognizable Virgo
Blake Lively
Image: Blake Lively’s Instagram
September 2: The Matrix star is known for his down-to-earth nature and kindness which makes him an ideal Virgo
Keanu Reeves
Image: Getty
Nick Jonas
Image: Nick Jonas’s Instagram
September 16: This Jealous singer's compassion and discipline determined him as a true Virgo
September 9: The Just Go with It actor is known for his reliable and caring nature which is a common Virgo trait
Adam Sandler
Image: Adam Sandler’s Instagram
August 29: The King of Pop undoubtedly Had immense creativity; adding to his preserved and kind nature his Virgo traits were indeed noticeable
Michael Jackson
Image: Getty
August 30: This actress's sensual, calm, and caring nature are her easily recognisable Virgo traits
Cameron Diaz
Image: Cameron Diaz’s Instagram
September 2: This actress-producer has great intellect, compassion, and modesty perfectly showcases Virgo features
Salma Hayek
Image: Salma Hayek's Instagram
August 24: This Harry Potter star possesses a caring and artistic personality, which are a significant feature of Virgo
Rupert Grint
Image: Rupert Grint’s Instagram
