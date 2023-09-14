Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

10 Virgo Celebrities: Ft Hollywood 

September 1: The Euphoria star shows her creativity and perfectionism in every role she plays, which makes her a true Virgo

Zendaya

Image: Zendaya’s Instagram

September 4: From the pop queen's compassionate, creative, calm and preserved nature it isn't hard to determine her as a Virgo

Beyoncé

Image: Beyoncé’s Instagram


August 25: This Gossip Girl alum’s opinionated, yet reliable and kind nature makes her an easily recognizable Virgo 

Blake Lively

Image: Blake Lively’s Instagram

September 2: The Matrix star is known for his down-to-earth nature and kindness which makes him an ideal Virgo 

Keanu Reeves

Image: Getty

Nick Jonas

Image: Nick Jonas’s Instagram

September 16: This Jealous singer's compassion and discipline determined him as a true Virgo

September 9: The Just Go with It actor is known for his reliable and caring nature which is a common Virgo trait

Adam Sandler

Image: Adam Sandler’s Instagram

August 29: The King of Pop undoubtedly Had immense creativity; adding to his preserved and kind nature his Virgo traits were indeed noticeable

Michael Jackson

Image: Getty

August 30: This actress's sensual, calm, and caring nature are her easily recognisable Virgo traits 

Cameron Diaz

Image: Cameron Diaz’s Instagram

September 2: This actress-producer has great intellect, compassion, and modesty  perfectly showcases Virgo features

Salma Hayek

Image: Salma Hayek's Instagram

August 24: This Harry Potter star possesses a caring and artistic personality, which are a significant feature of Virgo 

Rupert Grint 

Image: Rupert Grint’s Instagram

