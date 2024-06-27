Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 27, 2024
10 visa-free islands for Indians
Known for its beautiful landscapes ranging from lush rainforests and sandy beaches, Sri Lanka is perfect for wildlife safaris and delicious cuisine
Sri Lanka
This island in the Indian oceans has mesmerizing beaches, coral reefs, and crystal-clear lagoons
Mauritius
The Seychelles offers amazing snorkeling, and diving adventures, and peaceful nature to unwind
Seychelles
Famous for its vibrant culture, landscapes, and reggae music, Jamaica is an ideal mix of urban and natural attractions
Jamaica
Known for its white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and cultural scenes, this island has a variety of water sports and historic sites to explore and enjoy
Barbados
Famous for its fragrant spices, lush rainforests, and beaches, this island is perfect for all hiking lovers
Grenada
St. Vincent and the Grenadines is famous for its mesmerizing landscapes, beaches, greenery, and mountains
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Renowned for its fascinating natural beauty, the British Virgin Islands has white sandy beaches, crystal-clear water, and coral reefs
British Virgin Islands
This island offering a perfect blend of natural beauty, vibrant festivals, and cultural diversity, is a must-visit place
Trinidad and Tobago
Enjoy the beautiful underwater landscapes, rich marine biodiversity, and unique cultural heritage at Micronesia
Micronesia
