Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

10 Vitamin A rich foods

Bursting with beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A, sweet potatoes make for a delicious and nutritious addition to any meal

Sweet Potatoes

Image: freepik

These vibrant orange wonders are not just crunchy snacks but also rich in beta-carotene, promoting eye health and immune function

Carrots

Image: freepik

Spinach

Image: freepik

Packed with not only iron but also Vitamin A, spinach is a versatile leafy green that can be enjoyed in salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes

Indulge in the sweet taste of mangoes, a tropical delight abundant in both Vitamin A and antioxidants

Mangoes

Image: freepik

A powerhouse of nutrients, eggs provide Vitamin A in the form of retinol, essential for maintaining healthy skin and vision

Eggs

Image: freepik

For those seeking a potent source of Vitamin A, cod liver oil in moderation can be a beneficial supplement

Cod Liver Oil

Image: freepik

This juicy melon not only quenches your thirst but also supplies a healthy dose of Vitamin A

Cantaloupe

Image: freepik

A cruciferous vegetable that not only offers fiber but also contributes to your Vitamin A intake, supporting overall health

Broccoli

Image: freepik

Elevate your dishes with the vibrant color and nutritional punch of red bell peppers, rich in both Vitamin A and C

Red Bell Peppers

Image: freepik

Embrace the autumn spirit by incorporating pumpkin into your diet, providing a boost of Vitamin A along with its earthy flavor

Pumpkin

Image: freepik

