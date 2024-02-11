Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
10 Vitamin A rich foods
Bursting with beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A, sweet potatoes make for a delicious and nutritious addition to any meal
Sweet Potatoes
Image: freepik
These vibrant orange wonders are not just crunchy snacks but also rich in beta-carotene, promoting eye health and immune function
Carrots
Image: freepik
Spinach
Image: freepik
Packed with not only iron but also Vitamin A, spinach is a versatile leafy green that can be enjoyed in salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes
Indulge in the sweet taste of mangoes, a tropical delight abundant in both Vitamin A and antioxidants
Mangoes
Image: freepik
A powerhouse of nutrients, eggs provide Vitamin A in the form of retinol, essential for maintaining healthy skin and vision
Eggs
Image: freepik
For those seeking a potent source of Vitamin A, cod liver oil in moderation can be a beneficial supplement
Cod Liver Oil
Image: freepik
This juicy melon not only quenches your thirst but also supplies a healthy dose of Vitamin A
Cantaloupe
Image: freepik
A cruciferous vegetable that not only offers fiber but also contributes to your Vitamin A intake, supporting overall health
Broccoli
Image: freepik
Elevate your dishes with the vibrant color and nutritional punch of red bell peppers, rich in both Vitamin A and C
Red Bell Peppers
Image: freepik
Embrace the autumn spirit by incorporating pumpkin into your diet, providing a boost of Vitamin A along with its earthy flavor
Pumpkin
Image: freepik
